McDonald's UAE Happy Meal Readers Program encourages families to read together this summer
- Families can opt to receive one of the new Happy Meal Readers Program books when purchasing a Happy Meal instead of the toy
- McDonald's continues its mission to reignite the love of reading amongst UAE parents and children this summer
McDonald's UAE invites families to get involved in its popular Happy Meal Readers Program, giving children the chance to dive into imaginative tales, from the adventures of the Treetop Twins to exciting stories on dinosaurs. Following the success of the initiative in 2019, the Program embodies the brand's commitment to encouraging children across the UAE to discover the joys of reading.
McDonald's UAE gives diners the option of the free children's book, alongside the purchase of every Happy Meal. The books written by award-winning author Cressida Cowell, renowned for her popular 'How to Train Your Dragon' series, are part of 12 exclusive hardback stories created exclusively for the Program.
The Treetop Twins Wilderness Adventure forms the second series of the story, where little ones can join the Treetop family, who have invented a time machine, and embark on underwater explorations, in addition to travelling through snow and ice, jungles and plains to study amazing animals, in the past and present. Children will also be able tag along escapades with dinosaurs soon, while other exciting themes for the books will be unveiled in due course.
"Families regularly come together and enjoy fun moments at McDonald's, through the Happy Meal Readers Program we want to introduce them to the joy of reading together. Through Cowell's quirky, engaging tone, little ones can delve headfirst into the captivating tales, that will hopefully drive discussions with the wider family. This unique collaboration has previously sparked excitement across children and parents in the UAE, and we are eager to recreate the fun and special moments", said Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald's UAE.
A digital reading experience is also available as the current edition, as well as its predecessors can be viewed on the McDonald's Happy Meal App, an interactive platform that features games and activities aiming to build useful new skills amongst children. Families can access the books virtually, and enjoy the experience, which underscores McDonald's UAE's commitment to the program and building out its reach.
Customers can get their hands on a copy of the latest issue of the Happy Meal Readers Program books when ordering a Happy Meal at any participating McDonald's UAE restaurant or through the McDonald's App. Happy Meals start at AED 13.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.