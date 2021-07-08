Dubai
Marks & Spencer launches its new food pop-up in Dubai Festival City Mall

The pop-up offering includes quintessential British treats as well as store cupboard staples

Marks & Spencer, the premium British retailer has brought its renowned pop-up store experience to Dubai Festival City Mall for the first time. Customers will be able to shop and indulge in delicious Marks & Spencer food at the new pop-up.

Located on the first floor opposite the IKEA entrance, the pop-up offers over 250 premium Marks & Spencer food lines so shoppers can pick up treats while on the move. From a selection of store cupboard staples including the incredible new restaurant-quality pastas and sauces, to a variety of mouth-watering snacks including the brand's hand cooked crisps, an extensive indulgent biscuit selection and the popular range of confectionery items such as Extremely Chocolatey Mini Bites - shoppers will be spoilt for choice. Plus, those looking for Eid gift inspiration, look no further as Marks & Spencer has a great selection of food hampers, which taste just as good as they look.

The new Marks & Spencer pop-up complements the food hall in Dubai Festival City Mall and joins the brand's Arabian Ranches and Nakheel Mall pop-ups.

Dubai Festival City Mall Pop-up Store Timings:

Weekdays - 10am to 11pm

Weekends - 10 am to 12am

