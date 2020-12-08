Partner content by KT Engage
It is Your Right To Know
GOT A QUESTION? GET AN ANSWER!
McDonald's UAE is encouraging consumers to ask questions about the brand.
Ever wondered what goes into the Chicken McNuggets? Or whether the beef is 100% Halal? Or what kind of beans are used to make the coffee that you enjoy on your way to work?
Why not ask McDonald's UAE directly through their 'Your Right To Know' platform that can be found on their McDonald's App. The platform is designed to give customers an opportunity to seek clarity on topics that are of interest to them. These can range from questions about the brand and menu items, to ingredients and nutritional value. McDonald's recognizes the fact that consumers today are extremely careful about what they are consuming, hence, the quick service restaurant is dedicated to ensuring that customers can continue to enjoy their favorite meals with peace of mind through the Your Right To Know platform.
People tend to be curious but end up being hesitant and refrain from asking about a restaurant's food safety, quality, and suppliers. However, with the 'Your Right To Know' platform, McDonald's UAE has opened up a two-way communication channel where customers can ask any question that comes to mind, assuring that a transparent response will be sent back.
Through various conversations, McDonald's UAE has provided answers revolving around the following key topics:
- Is McDonald's beef halal? It's 100% pure halal beef with a sprinkle of salt and pepper
- What's the secret behind what's in your fries? Our fries are made from 100% natural potatoes and then simply sprinkled with salt
- Is your chicken products Halal? We only use 100% certified Halal white meat in our chicken products
- What kind of oil do you use to cook your food? Pure Vegetable oil, that's it
In addition, McDonald's UAE has also used the platform to assure customers about how seriously it takes food hygiene and safety, where food safety has always been a core value for McDonald's integrated into every aspect of their operation - from food sourcing and menu development to packaging, distribution and logistics, and the daily running of their restaurants. McDonald's UAE has introduced several initiatives to ensure the safety of their staff and customers such as, launching the contactless delivery and abiding by government and local authority guidelines.
With all that being said, the next time you decide to buy a meal from McDonald's UAE and would like to know more of what you're consuming, just simply download the McDonald's App from the Google Play or App Store for an easy access to the Your Right To Know platform and ask your questions!
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.