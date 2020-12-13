Partner content by KT Engage
Global Village invites guests to celebrate the festive season and enjoy the Wonder of Winter
Global Village is all decked out for wonderful winter celebrations with a 22 meter gift-laden tree complete with falling snow and a surprise visit from Santa on his camel.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading outdoor multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, is inviting guests to join the fun of the festive season, and celebrate the Wonder of Winter. The month-long celebrations make Global Village the perfect place to enjoy the fantastic weather for the holidays.
As people around the world rush to buy the perfect gifts, the smart shoppers are at Global Village. Even Santa has made his way to Global Village to check out the 3500 outlets that are chock-full of unusual and unique gifts for family and friends.
All the elves at Global Village have been working around the clock to bring some festive wonder to families from across the region. The snow is falling, the lights are twinkling, the baubles have been polished, Santa has traded his reindeer for a camel and there's a magical chill in the air. We are excited to invite our guests to join us for the best gifts, delicious hot chocolate and all the thrills of the holiday season.
Global Village is celebrating The Wonder of Winter until January 8th. The festive fun kicked off on December 11th when, for the first time, Santa and his entourage arrived to help spread festive spirit across the Park until December 26th. Guests will feel the love from 80 different countries in the form of giant gift boxes decorating the sparkling 22 meter tree.
On Friday, December 18th, the park will stage a 24-hour Guinness World Record attempt for the most letters to Santa in 24 hours. Guests will be invited to send a letter to Santa with their preferred Global Village gift and then Santa will select 25 of the best letters to surprised guests on Christmas Day.
On December 31st, families are invited to celebrate the New Year at Global Village with their renowned "around the world" New Year's Eve fireworks. Then until January 8th guests can discover the traditions and culture of Russian Christmas at the new Russian Pavilion.
With festive mainstays, holiday shopping and celebratory treats from around the world, Global Village is the perfect family destination this festive season.
Global Village also launched their Family packs which are currently available at selected ENOC petrol stations making it better value than ever.
The festive celebrations at Global Village are running beyond New Year up until Russian Christmas on Friday, January 8th 2021.
