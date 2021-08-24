- EVENTS
Five best fashion buys on Amazon
Online shopping site Amazon is offering massive discounts on fashion wear as part of its ongoing Big Style Sale
I know we are all just about recovering from our Amazon Prime Day shopping escapades. However, the e-commerce giant has decided to spoil us once again with its Big Style Sale that promises the best bargains in the fashion category.
Following the wildly successful Prime Day sale, the online retail site will be offering eye-popping discounts of up to 80 per cent for the Big Style Sale that will run until August 31. The extravaganza will include deep discounts on many of my (and I reckon yours, too) favourite brands like Adidas, Michael Kors, Guess and more.
As someone who's always on the prowl for the best deals, my Amazon cart is seldom devoid of items, and the Big Style Sale has further enticed me (a no-brainer) to add to my overflowing cart.
I've combed through the mountains of bargains and found five of the best deals that you need to grab right now!
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Honey Med Tote
I am a serial handbag hoarder and this one from Tommy Hilfiger is something I am really digging at the moment. Together with its classic tote style design, leather finish, and ample compartments, this navy coloured handbag is perfect for your daily office grind or that school parent-teacher meet you have scheduled.
Adidas Women's Essentials Dress
This is one piece of garment I can live in all day, every day, such is the comfort it oozes. A definite wardrobe staple for the summer months, the Adidas dress' loose-fitting silhouette and its 100 per cent cotton jersey material keeps me cool while lending that sassy athleisure look when paired with white sneakers.
Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Wedge Leisure Slippers
Ok, let me admit this! I am a rather short-statured human, so you'll seldom find me without my treasured heels, platforms and wedges. Hence, when I spotted this Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge pair on my 100th Amazon browse of the week, I knew I had to add them to my cart, by simply seeing the countless reviews of customers waxing lyrical about its design, flexibility and comfort.
Prada Sunglasses
I am soon off on my much-deserved European vacay and this pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Prada featuring animal print-rimmed frames and a grey smoky gradient lens is just what I needed to feel holiday ready. Not only are they uber-chic, but they also do a fabulous job of protecting your peepers from harmful sun rays with their high-quality lenses.
Guess Ladies Bracelet
When it comes to fashion, I tend to have an eagle eye. So, when I clocked my sister-in-law sporting this very aesthetically crafted Guess bracelet finished in gold, I knew I had to get my hands on it. A statement piece that's dainty yet eye-catchy, I recently paired it with my favourite LBD and received heaps of compliments.
