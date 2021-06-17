- EVENTS
Fitting role model for Middle East women
Castrol Lubricants honours visionary Huda Al Matroushi, the first Emirati female mechanic, for being the nation's icon. Excerpts from an interview
"My mechanics are trained with Castrol Lubricants, and I am grateful for its commitment to the 'learning and development' of the mechanic community." Huda Al Matroushi
Being a successful businesswoman at such a young age, and managing an automotive garage independently, what powerful message do you have for other women?
If I as a woman can take this profession, any other woman can do it equally well. All it requires is a growth mindset and a will to succeed.
What are the reactions like, even now when you tell people that you are a car mechanic and have a workshop of your own?
People are usually surprised when I tell them I'm a mechanic because they are not used to women knowing more about cars than men.
What is one thing you now know about women you wish had known earlier in your career?
At the start of my career, I had no idea of how difficult it will be to manage an automotive garage as a woman. Some people felt insecure while giving me their car for servicing, and this shocked me. But their minds changed after they got their cars back in amazing condition.
What encouraged you to open an automobile workshop?
This is not a job for me, it's my passion. I have had this passion from a very young age. I enjoy fixing things, especially cars. I just took that passion of mine and turned it into a business opportunity.
What are the car-related problems faced by working women in your locality?
When it comes to cars, there is a misconception that only men understand them. In Europe, we see many women working in garages. In this part of the world, this concept is not fully accepted. But seeing a lot of women exploring this field is quite beautiful. If I can be an inspiration for the women in the Middle East, I will consider myself blessed.
You have worked with multiple world-class lubricant engine oil brands? What were your learnings?
With my experience so far, Castrol Lubricants are world-class; if not the very best. Castrol Lubricants are known globally for technology innovation and marketing leadership. Castrol's role in enhancing the skill sets of mechanics in the Middle East is well documented and well-known.
How have these different engine oil brands inspired you and what is your message to them?
I Will give one purpose-led example. Castrol Lubricants are market leaders. The Middle East is not an exception. In this pandemic, when every other brand went into hiding, Castrol was the first lubricant brand to take care of the mechanics' community by distributing freehand sanitisers and disinfecting the workshops. Castrol Lubricants 'walk the talk' and have given me immense support both as a mechanic and as a workshop owner. My mechanics are trained with Castrol Lubricants and I am grateful for its commitment to the 'learning and development' of the mechanic community.
What makes you believe that nothing can stop you from doing the right things for the community?
Everyone is equal and has their own special talent - no gender is superior to the other. As a community, we need to work and learn from each other. In my profession as a mechanic, it is equally important for me to spread the awareness of using the right engine oil for the car and as recommended by car Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Castrol Lubricants has taught my team and me the right values and behaviours. Now it is my turn to contribute to my mechanics' and workshops' community.
We know you have a passion for fixing cars. Do you also have a passion for driving?
Of course, driving is my passion and is one of the reasons I look at cars differently. I know what is right for a car, and a brand like Castrol helps me continuously learn about the latest updates from the automotive industry.
Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
I would like my fellow women in the Middle East to join me and be a part of this successful industry. I would like more women to manage workshops and be skillful entrepreneurs.
What is your main focus area right now?
My focus right now is to continue learning about cars every day. Be an inspiration to other women who are willing to go that extra mile and be successful in managing car garages.
What would you tell the next generation? What would you like them to know?
The current generation is highly tech-savvy. So, my advice to them is instead of being hooked onto it, make the best use of it. Don't be afraid to experiment and find innovative ways to make technology more beneficial to the community
