Partner content by KT Engage
Dubai Garden Glow : Best attraction to enjoy the wintertide and holiday season
Step out into a safe, secure and eco-friendly place with your family and friends this holiday season
Winter season is finally here and if you are on the look-out for an outdoor attraction to enjoy Dubai's cool breeze with your family and friends, there's no better place than the stunning Dubai Garden Glow. As the sun sets every evening, this palatial ground at Zabeel park comes to life with an assortment of colourful lights and beautifully handcrafted sculptures/ installations/ artwork. A neon wonderland, it's truly everyone's happy place!
Dubai Garden Glow is guaranteed to enthral your family members across ages, with its striking offerings. Its reopened for a sixth winter season this year with the theme, "Back to nature". Safety of your family amid Covid-19 is the last thing you have to worry about as the sprawling Dubai Garden Glow is following strict health and safety measures, complete with temperature checks and face masks to ensure your wellbeing.
At the Dubai Garden Glow, you can choose from the four theme parks including the Glow Park, the Dinosaur Park, the Art Park, and the Magic Park. For those perfect Instagram-worthy moments, pick The Glow Park as the entire arena has been manually put together and fabricated with handmade lights, designed to amaze the guests with striking visuals. Did you know over 10 million LED lights were put together to set up the well-lit ornaments throughout the park? Bathe in the glow of these stunning designs while enjoying a lovely family walk in the evening.
Fret not, the little ones will be busy with over 120 animatronic dinosaurs at The Dinosaur Park. Take your kids to the largest outdoor space with prehistoric creators that move and roar, letting them soak in this educational and entertaining experience. At the Dinosaur Park, you can walk among dinosaurs from three periods - the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous.
Learn the language of environmentally conscious art at the eco-friendly Art Park that seamlessly merges different notes of happiness, beliefs and identity and cultural values. This marvel allows guests to immerse themselves in the innovation and imagination in the form of varied creations designed by putting together over 100,000 different types of recyclable glass, porcelain, and plastic that have been used to create the artwork within.
Fresh from last year, the Magic Park is filled with over 25 mesmeric illusions, which will leave you confused and delighted at the same time. Did you ever want to scale the Burj Khalifa or hang upside-down from a coffee shop? Well, the Magic Park will allow your imagination to run wild, letting the guests revel in the power of illusions, as you go on photo-clicking spree.
All in all, for those looking to engage in an outdoor activity in the coming months, there can't be a safer, family-friendly attraction than Dubai Garden Glow. Enjoy a well-lit night out at the 'World's most eye-catching theme park', which promises to dazzle all.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.