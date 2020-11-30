Partner content by KT Engage
Celebrate UAE National Day in festive style at Global Village
Enjoy the week-long holiday with your family and friends at Global Village, as the region's largest and premier family destination for entertainment and shopping dazzles you with stunning firework displays, classic cultural shows, spectacular pavilions, and lip-smacking delicacies, to celebrate the 49th UAE National Day!
UAE citizens and residents can now gear up for a week-long of holiday to celebrate the 49th National Day at Global Village, as the region's largest cultural park hosts a line-up of interesting and fun-filled activities and UAE-themed traditional cultural events that uphold the spirit of this great nation.
Global Village guests can enjoy dazzling fireworks, insta-worthy art, a classic show on the main stage, witness Guinness World Records, along with the existing pavilions, street bazaars, thrilling rides, and multi-cuisine delights from all around the world.
Let's take a look as to why there could be no better place than Global Village to celebrate this National Day in style.
Unity in diversity: Pop-art installations
You and your family get to capture and share your spectacular evening with seven photo worthy quirky pop-art installations designed to celebrate the unity and diversity of the seven emirates of this great nation. Global Village will be attempting no less than three art-inspired Guinness World Record titles over National Day celebrations as part of this exhition.
National Day Fireworks!
The sky will light up with UAE themed fireworks on December 2nd, 3rd and 4th at 9pm. To the sound of Global Village's brand new signature song by Ahlam and RedOne, the multi-coloured pyrotechnic extravaganza will make your evening even more special.
Classic performance: Emarat, Land of Peace
Celebrating the values of peace, humanity, coexistence, and respect, witness this moving performance by Ornina, National Operetta: Emarat, Land of Peace. Produced and directed by Nasser Ibrahim, this beautiful stage show will chart and celebrate the history of the UAE to date, featuring milestones like the Declaration of the Union coming to fruition, as well as the Mars Hope Probe mission launch. Performances will be on the Main Stage on the 2nd, 3rd and 5th December. Check out globalvillage.ae or the all-new Global Village app for show timings.
UAE Pavilion: Spirit of the Union
The UAE Pavilion is all set to entertain you with fabulous festivities comprising a host of cultural shows throughout the UAE National Day celebrations. Experience the warm hospitality of the Emirati culture, soak up the country's nomadic heritage, and discover Emirati architecture at its glorious best. If this is not enough, you also get to browse through locally made oils, perfumes, handicrafts and other offerings at the Souk, and round off your visit with delightful Emirati gourmets!
You can also explore the other 25 themed country pavilions covering 78 cultures and featuring bustling bazaars, traditional entertainment, and cuisines from all around the world!
Carnaval time: From thrills to fun for kids!
Let loose the child in you as you explore the thrilling world of Carnaval at Global Village. The week-long holiday promises a world of fun with pulsating rides and exciting skill or arcade games. You could win the now famous Carnaval Banana plush or perhaps a brand-new iPhone! If you still have the energy check out some of the new stuff like Big Top inflatables, a children's paradise or the brand-new Double Agent laser maze.
Foodie heaven: Gorge on gastronomical delights
A whole array of over 200 international restaurants, cafés, and street food joints make Global Village a gourmet dream destination for irresistible, delectable dishes. So, get ready to feast on scrumptious recipes from all over the world, including mouthwatering traditional Emirati cuisine!
Amazing shows: Family-friendly entertainment
With a line-up of incredible family-friendly shows, special events, and sanity-defying stunts, Global Village is a one-stop fun-filled recreational hub for your family. This National Day, your children must visit the Kids' Theatre that takes fun to a whole new level. With shows like Peter Rabbit, Octonauts, and the Care Bears, including children's all-time favourites shows like Ben & Holly, PJ Masks as well as Chhota Bheem, there can definitely be no better place than the Global Village to celebrate the National Day with your family. And on Saturday you can catch our special guests from The Green Planet - Thatcher the anteater, Kiwi the tarantula, Allen the Burmese python who, along with The Green Planet Biologists, will dive into the issues facing animals in their habitats around the world in a child-friendly and nature-filled fun animal adventure!
Fascinating attractions: A host of artefacts and exhibits
The renowned Ripley's 'Believe It Or Not!®' brings you the world's most remarkable collection of natural, scientific, artistic, and human oddities, artefacts and exhibits to Global Village with over 100 new exhibits. Your visit is definitely not complete without a journey through the Marvelous Mirror Maze!
With dazzling fireworks, UAE-themed cultural events, classic performances, interactive entertainment - not to forget the stunning pavilions and exquisite culinary fare - Global Village is definitely the place to be this National Day Holiday! So, head over to Global Village to experience cultural events and traditions, strong values and spirit of tolerance, that characterise the UAE for the 49th National Day celebrations.
