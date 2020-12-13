Bringing a touch of elegance indoors
Mouhajer International Design infuses contemporary sophistication into luxury interiors
Eng. Maher Mouhajer is a visionary, gifted artist with a natural flair for creating wonders in interior design.A charming individual with a keen interest in exploring diversified business industries, his passion led him to the F&B sector. Here, he had successfully established Rubicons Coffee, a café located in one of the largest shopping malls in the world, The Dubai Mall.
It takes a true connoisseur to be able to set up a creative corner in a limited space, and Mouhajer effortlessly set up grandeur eye-catching décor within the café's 60 sqft arena. The fresh interiors complemented by warm lighting never ceases to captivate every passerby. Its intriguing Instagram-worthy arch stands out with its neon pink lighting and pastel florals, and this has attracted many to step in for selfies and quick photoshoots. So far, the décor has attracted over 200,000 visitors who have left their impression of Mouhajer's creativity through selfies and photographs with the arch. The décor has also received praise from visitors alongside positive comments on the design.
With strong influences in Arabic craftsmanship - from those embedded in mystical folktales weaved by authors, to the intricate culture and heritage intertwined into art - Maher Mouhajer explores the concepts and then integrates its exotic nature into contemporary modern settings. With his designs, he has managed to captivate audiences from all over the globe. Mouhajer's skills, channelled and enhanced through his firm Mouhajer International Design LLC, have garnered a loyal following from aristocrats and celebrities, who look to imbue a dose of innovative design into their homes. It also offers personalised solutions for commercial establishments, giving them fresh refurbishments with the signature elegance Mouhajer is renowned for.
Mouhajer's journey into the design world took root in London. After earning a renowned degree, he returned to his hometown in Syria where he had spent much of his time fine-tuning his art in practice. Setting out with big dreams, he set foot into the UAE in 2010, where he nurtured and blended his knowledge, love for minimalism and foresight to give homeowners and residents the finest in contemporary interiors.
Mouhajer takes pride in his creative design and digital marketing teams at Mouhajer International Design, who consistently deliver the highest standards of quality and have contributed towards the firm's organic growth. Despite the global pandemic that affected businesses, Mouhajer International Design stood against the test of time and continued to prosper. It strategically identified the needs of the market, and successful took on renovation and redesign projects of many luxury five-star hotels as well as a number of luxury residential projects during this time.
With a presence in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Mouhajer is looking forward to extend its excellence across the GCC, Africa and European countries.