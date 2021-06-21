- EVENTS
American Hospital Dubai showcases human engagement with future health at Arab Health
Visitors can be part of an immersive health experience to bring alive 25 years of medical excellence and cutting-edge technology
American Hospital Dubai brings a cutting-edge immersive healthcare experience for visitors at the Arab Health 2021 with human-enabled technology offering unforgettable glimpses into the future. Arab Health is the largest exhibition for healthcare in the MENA region.
American Hospital Dubai, the leading healthcare provider in UAE and the region, brings its renowned dynamism to create an unforgettable inclusive experience for visitors. Called Shape of the Future, the touch-enabled platform created by The Hanging House provides an extraordinary 360-degree view of health through a visual connection between clinical and technological excellence. Six touchpoints, each activated by human interaction, will take visitors on an exhilarating, educational journey. The touchpoints include interactive LED strips that react to human proximity with automated rotoscope activation showcasing AI-supported patient journey at American Hospital Dubai, viewing step-by-step robot-assisted surgeries and more.
Shape of the Future's touchpoints are:
- Human-enabled technology that leads to a reactive journey.
- A close observational experience of robot-assisted surgery.
- Awareness on American Hospital Dubai's patient-first principle supported by AI.
- Insider access to clinical decisions of Cerner EMR.
- Learning how an intelligent clinical forecast process works with AI Dashboard.
- Up close tour of American Hospital Dubai through Interactive Projection Wall.
Aside from its interactive features, Shape of the Future is a tangible example of how humans can 'awaken' technology. What's usually not physically visible is now observable. Visitors will experience each touchpoint independently, requiring no guidance or interaction with American Hospital Dubai staff. This advantage transforms each visitor into an enabler of technology.
When American Hospital Dubai approached The Hanging House to translate its vision into an interactive and immersive platform for visitors at Arab Health 2021, the goal was clear. To depict the synergy between the hospital's medical excellence and technological advancement in a simple but compelling way to make every visitor want to engage with it.
The Hanging House set American Hospital Dubai's vision into motion within 96 hours. The artistic concept was larger than life due to the hospital's passion for the experimental and its trust in the design experts.
As a leader in medical care, American Hospital Dubai's centres of excellence in a range of disease fields such as cardiology, diabetes, cancer, and orthopedics have been paving the way for enhanced healthcare solutions. The hospital is also a robotic surgery role model in UAE and the region and the first medical facility in the UAE to use the fourth-generation da Vinci Xi Robotic System. American Hospital Dubai also deploys the ROSA® Knee System to perform state-of-the-art knee replacement surgeries (ROSA® stands for Robotic Surgical Assistant) in its Orthopedic Department, home to the region's best-in-domain services.
American Hospital Dubai's wealth of information on the integrated approach to healthcare triggered the idea of fusing the principles of medical excellence with the power of innovative technology to create a design-led experience for visitors to Arab Health 2021.
Commending the exciting initiative, Samah Aziz, American Hospital Dubai, said, "Visitors to Arab Health 2021 will witness an unforgettably immersive healthcare experience with Shape of the Future platform. We are delighted to have partnered with The Hanging House, which translated our vision to deliver a milestone concept. American Hospital Dubai's 25 years of path-defining progress, its patient-centric values and investment in advanced technology are committed to improving healthcare outcomes for the greater good. Our participation in Arab Health 2021 is a demonstration of that objective."
Speaking on the collaboration with American Hospital Dubai, Anam Ahmad, Chief Ideation Officer, The Hanging House, said, "We aim to ensure that visitors fully engage with, and understand, the fast-evolving healthcare landscape with the help of American Hospital Dubai. We blended our intuition with technology to create relatable, impactful experiences, and we plan to transform the way people experience healthcare."
About American Hospital Dubai
A premier private healthcare provider in the Middle East, American Hospital Dubai was established in 1996 with the goal of providing world-class medical service to the community. The 252-bed, acute care, general medical/surgical private hospital has state-of-the-art facilities and an experienced team of healthcare professionals specialised in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties assuring comprehensive care. All physicians at American Hospital Dubai are American Board Certified or equivalent ensuring that patients receive international standard of care in the UAE.
American Hospital Dubai is the first hospital in the Middle East to be awarded the JCI while its laboratory is the first in the private sector in the region to be accredited by the College of American Pathologists. The hospital is also the inaugural member of the prestigious Mayo Care Network. Further, American Hospital Dubai's cancer programme was the first to offer comprehensive one-stop care in Dubai. The Life Support Training Centre at American Hospital Dubai is the first in a private hospital in the UAE to be an American Heart Association (AHA) International Training Center.
To ensure the highest standards of care, American Hospital Dubai has implemented the Service Excellence Programme while its Clinical Education Department offers multidisciplinary education programmes for clinical staff. for more information contact
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.