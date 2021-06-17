- EVENTS
A community coming together
The tumultuous year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways: economically, socially and psychologically. Yet, one glimmer of light has prevailed, and brightened, throughout this time: and that is the strengthening of community spirit. For many, this sense of togetherness against the odds, and a renewed focus on the pivotal role of community support, has demonstrated that, by coming together, we can weather the most challenging of times, in unity.
During the pandemic, the importance of giving back truly came to the fore. Across the nation, individuals and businesses have answered the call and rallied together to support each other and more importantly step up for the community.
One such company that has risen to the occasion is Al Ghurair Properties, through the launch of its AGP Cares initiative, devised to provide a year of free rent to a family severely impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Launched in February of this year, Al Ghurair Properties sought to provide rent relief to a family in need, due to the adverse impact of the pandemic. Through the campaign, the business asked for Dubai residents to submit applications to receive one year of rent-free accommodation in an Al Ghurair Properties home.
In the months that followed, Al Ghurair Properties received a number of applications from families who could benefit from rent relief. A careful, and difficult, assessment process followed, carried out by a panel comprising Al Ghurair Properties leadership and independent third parties, following which, one family was selected as the recipient of twelve months of rent-free accommodation.
The panel selected Sally Fernandes, and her family of four - mother, husband and daughter – selected to receive one year of free accommodation provided by Al Ghurair Properties. Her three and half year-old daughter was born with cerebral palsy, which resulted in high medical expenses. Additional strain was placed on the family’s finances when Sally’s husband lost his job - and the family’s only source of income - due to staff-cuts during the pandemic. Despite the challenging circumstances, Sally Fernandes and her family showed incredible strength throughout and for them, the opportunity to live for one year with no rental payment is a huge relief, and one less expense to worry about.
Commenting on the initiative, Sally Fernandes stated: “We are truly grateful to Al Ghurair Properties for easing our financial burden and supporting us with 12 months without rental payments. We recognise that the pandemic hasn’t been easy for thousands of families around the world and we are truly blessed to have been gifted this opportunity. My family and I are forever thankful to everyone in our community who has supported us throughout the pandemic and to Al Ghurair Properties for this life-changing initiative.”
Commenting on the AGP Cares initiative, and the company’s overall approach to community support, Hamad Abdulla Al Ghurair, Head of Residential and Commercial, Al Ghurair Properties stated:
“Al Ghurair Properties is committed to supporting its customers by finding solutions and ways to enhance their lives. In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our community, we have introduced several measures to support our customers whose personal finances have been negatively impacted. We strived to make our tenants feel that despite the challenges, they will always have a home with us. It brings us immense joy to extend a helping a hand to Sally Fernandes and her family and be able to make such a positive difference. We hope that, without the worry of rental payments, the Fernandes family will be able to ensure ongoing medical care for their daughter, and to experience reduced financial pressure.”
Other families short-listed will also receive support from Al Ghurair Properties, in the form of gift vouchers to spend on whatever they require, such as groceries, baby and childcare products and mobile phone cards.
In addition to this AGP Cares initiative, Al Ghurair Properties has been determined to help its community since the early challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic arose. In 2020, Al Ghurair Properties quickly rose to the needs of its residents by offering two months of rent-free living to tenants and providing the option to distribute annual rental fees over 12 cheques. It also introduced an app as a response to social distancing and lockdown measures, which enables tenants to safely and securely make payments via credit card.
For more information about Al Ghurair Properties, please visit: www.agp.rent
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.