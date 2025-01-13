Dubai: Yusra Mardini from refugee Olympic team to return to Syria after Assad’s fall

Yusra Mardini. KT photos: Waad Barakat

In August 2015, with Syria devastated by war, Yusra Mardini and her sister faced an impossible choice—leave everything behind in their hometown of Damascus and flee for their lives.

Their journey took them to Berlin a month later, where Yusra, a talented swimmer, helped push a refugee boat for miles when its engine failed. A decade later, after competing in the Olympics, writing a memoir, and becoming a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Yusra is now preparing to return to Syria following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8.

“I can’t describe the moment I heard the news,” Yusra recalled. “I was on a flight from Los Angeles to Berlin. When I landed and checked my phone, everything was green with the new flag. We were free,” she told Khaleej Times.

“There was so much joy, loss, and anger all at once," she said, tears fillig her eyes as she remembered the pain her people had endured over the years.

Her desire to return is driven by an unwavering love for her homeland. “It’s something I feel every day. I need to go back to show the world what’s happening and remind Syrians that we have a future to build,” she said.

Her decision to go back so soon, however, has caused concern for her mother. “My mom is terrified,” Yusra admitted. “But I have to go. This is my country, and I miss it more than anything in the world.” Despite the risks, she remains steadfast. “I want to inspire bravery—not just once, but always.”

Yusra plans to visit her extended family in Damascus, whom she hasn’t seen since 2015. “It’s going to be emotional seeing our destroyed home, but people need to see the devastation and understand the urgent need to rebuild,” she emphasised. “We need to stand together and heal as a nation.”

Yusra rose to global prominence as part of the inaugural Refugee Olympic Team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, competing as a swimmer. Her remarkable journey from a war survivor to an Olympic athlete earned her the role of the youngest UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador. Her memoir, Butterfly, and the 2022 Netflix film The Swimmers have helped share her inspiring story with the world. “It’s surreal to see my story touch so many lives,” she said. “I hope it helps people understand the situation of refugees.”

In 2023, Yusra and her sister Sara were named among TIME magazine’s most influential people. Yusra continues to share messages of hope and resilience on platforms like Snapchat, connecting with people around the globe.

Despite her fame, Yusra remains deeply committed to her advocacy of supporting refugees. She founded the Mardini Foundation to help provide education and sports opportunities for displaced people. Currently studying cinema and media in Los Angeles, Yusra dreams of creating more stories of resilience and hope. “I want to be a bridge between Syrians and the world, to inspire hope and show that even after destruction, we can rebuild and heal,” Yusra explained.

Looking to the future, Yusra's ambitions go beyond advocacy. "I want to create films and tell real-life stories of war and survival," she said. Balancing her roles as an Olympian, filmmaker, and advocate is part of a greater mission to leave a lasting impact. "It's not about legacy—it's about making a difference," she noted. "When I leave this world, I want people to know they can always give back, no matter where they come from." Yusra shared this powerful message on the second day of the 1Billion Followers Summit, which began in Dubai on January 11. To young people, she encouraged perseverance and courage. "My father always told me, 'If everyone likes you, you're not doing the right thing.' There will always be criticism, but you can't let that stop you. Keep going, be consistent, and never be afraid to stand out." With her heart set on returning to Syria, Yusra declared, "This is just the beginning. I want to be part of rebuilding my country. Syrians deserve dignity, safety, and hope."