Dubai Yoga to conclude fitness challenge at Zabeel Park; registrations now open

As Dubai Fitness Challenge returns this November, a new event has been added to the list of activities — Dubai Yoga. Set against the backdrop of the Dubai Frame, registrations have now officially opened up for the event that will conclude the month-long fitness challenge.

Set to take place on November 30, 2025, at Zabeel Park, the mass sunset yoga session is open to all, residents and visitors alike, with thousands expected at the venue.

Participants of all ages and abilities will flow, stretch, and breathe together in a mindful celebration of the 30x30 event, highlighting how fitness in Dubai goes beyond individual practice.

There will be dedicated zones for People of Determination, families and activities suited to all experience levels.

Participation is free for all attendees, who are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring refillable water bottles to have the ultimate experience.

Those interested can register at www.dubaiyoga.ae.