'Collective exhale': Dubai Yoga to be 'more than grand finale' to fitness challenge

As the appeal on wellness and yoga grows in the UAE and globally, Dubai is attempting to embed them into the DNA of its residents by making it a part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. For the first time ever, DFC will host Dubai Yoga, a flagship mass event, which is expected to become one of the largest mass-yoga events in the region.

“Over the past eight editions, more than 13 million participants have taken part in DFC, which has built new habits that extend beyond the month of November,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). “Dubai Yoga is more than a grand finale, it is a collective exhale and a moment for residents to pause, reflect, and reconnect.”

To be held at Zabeel Park on Sunday, November 30, Dubai Yoga will include a warm-up programme, breathwork circles, mindfulness activities, and live performances. It will welcome participants of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

Al Khaja added that the introduction of the new flagship event was not a coincidence but instead, a part of a well-thought-out strategy to encourage wellness across the emirate. “From the early morning cyclists of Dubai Ride, to the runners who fill Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run, the spirit of DFC has always been about unity,” he said. “Now, with Dubai Yoga, we are taking that same spirit of connection forward. It is a reminder that wellness begins within each of us, and that when we come together in mindfulness, we strengthen not only our own bodies and minds, but also our communities.”

Rising demand

Earlier this year, Atlantis, the Palm hosted its first hosted yoga session and received an overwhelmingly positive response, which has prompted the venue to return with another event on Saturday. The hotel is hosting a Yoga, Sip & Fly session which will see participants enjoy a beach-side yoga and sound-healing session before embarking on a flight aboard The Dubai Balloon, the city's only 360-degree tethered observatory.

“There has definitely been a noticeable rise in demand for wellness-focused activations across Dubai and we’ve seen that reflected in the interest around our own offerings,” said Denis Skamo, General Manager of the Dubai Balloon at Atlantis, the Palm. “People are increasingly seeking experiences that nurture both body and mind, especially in calm, scenic environments away from the rush of the city.”

Yoga master and wellbeing expert Allaoua Gaham has been in the UAE for the last 20 years, and has seen the approach towards the discipline changing. “It has gone from being treated as a spiritual practice to being viewed almost like a medical movement that can impact longevity and can heal the body,” he said. “Vinyasa has become very popular, and people are doing it as a complete cardio workout. The biggest trend I see is that yoga is being combined with other disciplines like cold plunge and biohacking. It is becoming part of a holistic ecosystem.”

He said that yoga and the wellbeing industry in general is being influenced by artificial intelligence. “The new technology is serving people in a deeper way to find equilibrium in their lives and releasing more time to start looking into themselves,” he said.

Across ages

Indian yoga master Shaji Kumar said one of the reasons for the popularity of yoga is because of its appeal across all ages and its ability to centre the body. “Today, a lot of people are experiencing different kinds of emotional upheavals, including stress and the loss of emotional bonding,” he said. “Yoga helps to centre their minds and bodies and provides them with relief both mentally and physically. This holds whether it is for those in old age or whether they are school-going children.”

He added that he has seen several clients who take up yoga based on advice by doctors or from the workplace. “People who face some kind of issue are advised to take up yoga, and then they end up adopting it as part of their lives,” he said.