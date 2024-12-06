Dubai: World's largest gold bar to go on display at the souk this weekend

Photo: Supplied

A massive 300kg gold bar — the world’s largest — will be put on display this weekend at Dubai Gold Souk Extension, highlighting “the city’s reputation as a global hub for gold and precious metals.

Visitors to the two-day activation (December 7 and 8) will have the rare opportunity to see this huge gold bar up close outside the Emirates Minting Factory shop at the Dubai Gold Souk Extension. This bar broke the previous record of a 250kg gold, which was displayed in Japan.

“They can also commemorate the moment with a photo alongside this extraordinary piece of craftsmanship, making history part of their experience,” the organisers said.

“This activation celebrates Dubai’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the gold and precious metals industry. This event highlights the critical role of local retailers in enhancing Dubai’s position as a leader in luxury and trade,” they added.