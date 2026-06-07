Look: 60,000 residents turn DWTC into sea of colour for Philippine Independence Day

After setting off from Umm Al Quwain at 7.30am and travelling across the Emirates, Hilda Alarcol finally experienced something she had waited 25 years for — her first Philippine Independence Day celebration in the UAE.

She was one of around 60,000 people who gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday to mark the Philippines' 128th Independence Day anniversary, in what became one of the largest Filipino community celebrations held in the Emirates.

Organised by the 'Emirates Loves Philippines' page, the event showcased the rich culture, traditions and talents of the Filipino community while highlighting its enduring contribution to the UAE.

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Alarcol said, "This is my first time attending the celebration. Over the years, work commitments and the distance from Umm Al Quwain made it difficult for me to come."

As performances unfold across the venue, she reflects on the emotional significance of the occasion.

"The event is amazing. It reminds us of home because Independence Day is such an important occasion in the Philippines as well. I love the UAE, which is why I have stayed here for 25 years. I have spent almost half my life here and will always stand by this country."

Celebrating heritage through fashion, tradition

For many other attendees like her, the celebration is both a reminder of their roots and a tribute to the country they now call home. The Filipino community, which contributes significantly to sectors including healthcare, education, aviation, hospitality and business, is recognised as an integral part of the UAE's success story.

Among those proudly showcasing Filipino culture is Dubai-based fashion stylist and designer Ramei Seron, who has lived in the UAE for two decades. Standing alongside women dressed in elaborate Filipiniana gowns, he explains the significance of the traditional attire.

"Every year, we come together to celebrate Independence Day. We started participating in this event five years ago, around the time it started. The women you see here are candidates in Filipino beauty pageant, and they are wearing the Filipiniana, the traditional national costume of the Philippines."

The intricately crafted outfits draw admiration from visitors, with some taking months to complete.

"One of the centrepieces weighs around 12kg. The time required depends on the design and detailing. If you are creative, just follow your dreams and the ideas will come naturally."

Seron says the UAE has become an important platform for Filipino creativity and talent.

"We have events almost every month, including beauty pageants, fashion shows and runway presentations. We showcase Filipino talent not only in Dubai but around the world, wherever there are Filipino communities."

A celebration of home, community and belonging

For younger members of the community, the celebration represents a connection to both their Filipino heritage and their UAE upbringing.

Seventeen-year-old Nayara Catrin Ortula Gonzales, who was born in the UAE and studies at The Philippine School Dubai, takes part in the opening programme.

"We come here every year for Kalayaan 2026 and perform in the opening programme. It is a wonderful opportunity, and we feel honoured to be part of it. This is my second year performing here, and I hope to continue participating in the future."

The enthusiastic reception from the audience leaves a lasting impression on the teenager.

"The audience was amazing. They were cheering for us throughout the performance, and it was a really memorable experience."

Elsewhere in the bustling venue, community organisations and small businesses showcase their work. Among them is Sharjah resident Hesley Billegas, who has lived in the UAE for 15 years and is selling customised shirts for his organisation.

"I am selling customised T-shirts for our Brotherhood and Sisterhood organisation. We are a large group with members across the UAE and around the world. The shirts are printed here in the UAE, and we also have distributors. We sell online and deliver across the country."

The celebrations continue throughout the day with a packed programme of cultural and entertainment activities. Filipino actress and singer Arci Muñoz headlines the event alongside popular P-pop groups 1st.One, G22 and ALAMAT, whose energetic performances draw loud cheers from the crowd.

Traditional heritage showcases also take centre stage, including the Sagala pageant, folk dances and cultural presentations that bring Filipino history and folklore to life.