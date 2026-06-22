Dubai World Cup, no panic: How the UAE kept major events running during Iranian attacks

One of the clearest demonstrations of the UAE’s crisis management approach came when daily life continued uninterrupted despite rising regional tensions. Even as the situation escalated in late March, major public events went ahead as planned. The Dubai World Cup, held on March 27, proceeded without disruption, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attending in person.

For Major General Abdul Nasser Al Humidi, official spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Defence, the significance of that moment said everything. “This is a testament to the absolute trust our leadership has in the defence and security institutions to protect society,” he said. “We are not just living in a stable and safe society we are hosting major events, managing airports, and welcoming visitors at the highest levels. Life goes on as usual.”

‘The military does not fear the media’

Addressing the role of communication during the crisis, Al Humidi stressed: “I belong to an institution that does not fear the enemy or aggression,” he said. “One might think it fears the media but the military establishment does not fear the media at all.”

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He explained that the UAE’s leadership has long recognised the strategic importance of communication, with dedicated media units as an integral part of the military structure. “Media cells were formed at leadership levels within hours of the crisis beginning,” he said. “The first official statement was issued within a matter of hours, while neighbouring regions were still in confusion and their streets were unsettled.”

That swift, transparent response, he argued, was the foundation of public calm. “There was absolute trust in the military institution from day one.”

Countering the information war

Al Humidi stressed that modern conflicts are no longer fought solely on battlefields, but also through information campaigns, misinformation, and attempts to shape public perception. “Spreading false information and counter-narratives is one of the principal tools of modern warfare,” he said.

He said the professionalism of Emirati media professionals, their strong presence on the ground, and close coordination with crisis management authorities played a crucial role in countering misinformation and limiting the influence of hostile narratives.

He praised both the media and the public for their discipline, particularly the adherence to directives against filming sensitive locations or military movements. “Not only was the media disciplined, society was disciplined too,” he said. “That discipline was an inseparable part of how the UAE emerged from this crisis successfully.”

'Whoever controls the narrative controls the truth'

According to Al Humidi, local media played a vital role in communicating the UAE’s position to regional and international audiences. “Whoever controls the narrative controls the information and controls the truth,” he said.

He noted that Emirati media outlets managed to project the UAE’s message to audiences in 101 countries. “The narrative established that the UAE is capable of defending its territory, its society, its citizens, and its residents,” he said. “In the beginning, that was not obvious to the world but through daily media briefings and a conscious, aware media presence, even the public began to live with ease.”

He pointed to a striking contrast between the UAE and other countries affected by conflict. While the sound of military aircraft often triggers anxiety elsewhere, in the UAE it became associated with security and stability.

Al Humidi also called for a more structured investment in specialised defence journalism going forward. “There is an urgent need for integration between general media and specialised media defence media, security media,” he said. “Just as the military institution has specialised branches like aviation and engineering, there is room to develop specialised defence media in the near future.”

Al Humidi described a military institution that is already preparing for threats that do not yet exist. The UAE’s success in intercepting unconventional attacks including drones and ballistic missiles was, he said, the result of decades of visionary investment by the country’s leadership.

“What you saw was the work of three to four decades,” he said. “The armed forces do not look at today we look at the future at the next 20 to 30 years. Future wars may be fought by AI-powered robots, through cyber attacks on our networks, or through electromagnetic disruption of our systems and devices."