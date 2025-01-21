Dubai: Working professionals spend up to Dh150,000 on evening MBA courses

MBA Class of Symbiosis

Working professionals in Dubai are spending up to Dh150,000 in executive MBA programme so as to enhance their qualifications while continuing to work.

Though these costs vary depending on the institution and programme details, various universities in the emirate have noted that the surge in demand for part-time MBA programmes is driven by mid-career individuals aiming to boost their skills, advance their current careers, or transition to new fields.

‘Business-first’ degrees

Muhammed Rizwan, MBA Student Recruitment Supervisor Middlesex University Dubai, said, “In a dynamic city such as Dubai, professionals are increasingly recognising the advantage of acquiring ‘business-first’ degrees that offer substantial industry exposure and are taught by skilled faculty. Our programme delivers both, making it an ideal choice for professionals looking to stay ahead in a competitive market.”

“The total fees for the Executive MBA programme are Dh110,800, with a further 20 per cent MBA Study Grant available. We also offer flexible payment plans to help manage costs, and early enrolment grants for students who secure their place ahead of time.”

Academicians stressed that such programmes allow them to continue working while earning their degree, applying newfound knowledge and skills directly to their roles.

Staying relevant and switching careers

Rizwan added, “With two flexible intakes in January and September, along with full-time or part-time options, we provide the flexibility that professionals need to balance their work, studies and personal life.”

Experts said that in industries such as finance, healthcare, and technology, upskilling has become essential for staying relevant and achieving career progression.

Dr Anita Patankar, Executive Director of Symbiosis International University, Dubai, said, “Evening MBA programs often attract working professionals primarily due to their flexibility. We are happy that we even have two employees from Dubai Police joining our evening MBA program in 2025. Therefore, evening MBA programs typically emphasise practical knowledge and networking, which appeal to those wanting to upskill in leadership, strategy, or niche areas like AI and analytics. Many executive/ evening MBA students are now using their degrees to switch careers rather than seeking promotions within their current organizations.

“Our program fee is Dh45,000 per year for the MBA program. We also offer merit-based scholarships and scholarships via Esaad and Fazaa privilege cards.”

Patankar underlined that the available data demonstrates a workforce that is proactive in embracing transformation and committed to upskilling to meet organizational objectives.

“In the UAE, there is a specific emphasis on upskilling among working professionals, particularly within the prime working age of below 50 years, which constitutes approximately 70 per cent of the total work force. According to a survey by KPMG, 28 per cent of the UAE workforce requires reskilling and upskilling. These statistics underscore the growing recognition of the importance of continuous professional development,” she added.

Condensed mode during weekends

Some pointed out that the UAE’s multicultural workforce fosters a more competitive environment, encouraging professionals to acquire new skills and stay ahead in their respective fields.

Dr Assaad Farah, Dean of the School of Business and Associate Professor of Management American University in Dubai, said, “The surge in enrolment numbers for the evening MBA program can be attributed to (not only) its flexible schedule, which accommodates the needs of working professionals, but also to the program’s focus on practical, industry-relevant skills that enhance career opportunities.” Additionally, the courses provide exceptional opportunities to network with various stakeholders. Dr Ibrahim Tabche, Associate Professor and Acting Dean, School of Management, Canadian University Dubai, said, “Our MBA is a hub for key business leaders and professionals in the UAE, offering unparalleled networking opportunities. The program provides students with access to an exclusive network of industry experts, executives, and entrepreneurs, fostering connections that can open doors to new career opportunities and collaborations.” Certain universities offer MBA programs in a condensed mode during weekends, allowing students time for their studies. Prof. Payyazhi Jayashree Prof. Payyazhi Jayashree, Dean School of Business, University of Wollongong in Dubai said, “Given the increasing concerns associated with traffic in Dubai, weekend classes also reduce the challenges associated with commuting during peak hours, thereby making it a more productive use of their time. It also provides opportunities for networking with diverse working professionals.” ALSO READ: UAE: Think AI can do your job? More employers are testing English skills while hiring UAE jobs: Over 40% of employees’ skills will change in 5 years, says study UAE: 75% of employers expect salaries to increase in 2025 UAE: How upskilling can boost employee's career, productivity in a fast-changing job market