Dubai: Workers to win cars, gold bars, travel tickets in NYE celebrations across 7 areas

Workers in Dubai will have a chance to win two cars, gold bars, travel tickets, and electronic devices as part of New Year celebrations in the emirate.

The emirate will host a series of celebrations aimed at recognising the contributions of its workforce. These events will take place across seven areas of the city.

The festivities will include entertaining performances, live music, and valuable prizes, accommodating an audience of up to 10,000 attendees.

This year marks a significant difference from last year's celebrations, with increased capacity at event locations, expanding to seven areas as compared to three last year. Additionally, the entertainment segments have been expanded to offer even more excitement.

As an added bonus, participants will enjoy 48 hours of complimentary internet access, with data exceeding five gigabytes, enhancing their celebration experience.

The festivities will commence at 3pm and will continue after midnight, with key locations including Al Quoz, Al Muhaisnah, and Jebel Ali. The main event will take place in Al Quoz, featuring an amphitheatre that can accommodate over 10,000 guests.

Over 100 smartphones will be given away, with the highest prize reaching up to Dh500,000 through Du's app. This year's celebration sends a powerful message to the world, highlighting Dubai's commitment to recognising and honouring the diverse workforce that contributes to the city's growth and success. To ensure a year-round celebration, there will be events throughout the upcoming year, including festivities for Eid and other occasions.