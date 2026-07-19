No stadium or fan zones: How Dubai workers plan to watch the World Cup final

As Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for football's biggest glory, thousands of workers across the UAE are making plans of their own, not for stadiums or fan zones, but for wherever they can find a screen.

For some, that means checking the score between taxi rides. For delivery riders, it could mean following the match while waiting for orders. Others will catch only a few minutes at a time during their shifts. In Jebel Ali, workers living in labour accommodation are turning the occasion into a community event, arranging a projector screening so residents can watch the final together.

Accommodation blocks, restaurants, break rooms, and work sites across Dubai are making alternative arrangements to ensure workers do not miss this historic football event.

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A screening for regular customers

At Cafe Taxi in Garhoud, manager Nawaz Ahmad organized a screening in response to requests from regular customers, most of whom are taxi drivers, delivery riders, and logistics employees. They typically visit the cafe in the evening or late at night after their shifts.

“They would sit here and watch football on their mobile phones,” Ahmad said. “I thought that if everyone watched together, they would enjoy it more.”

For many, this is a rare chance to watch the match on a larger screen rather than alone on a phone. Ahmad said, "The idea came directly from customers who wanted a place where they could watch the game without having to travel to an expensive fan zone or sports bar."

Twenty minutes at a time

For Aderemi, a Nigerian taxi driver on the night shift, watching a football match rarely means sitting in one place for 90 minutes. Living near Al Quoz, he often follows matches in short intervals as he moves around Dubai.

He might watch for 20 minutes at a cafe, leave to pick up or drop off a passenger, and then stop at another restaurant to catch the next part of the game.

“I divide my time. Sometimes I watch for 20 minutes in one place, then I get a passenger. After dropping the passenger, I watch another 20 minutes somewhere else.”

During previous matches, he stopped at restaurants and cafes in Al Quoz, Garhoud, and Murraqabat. He has also watched at shisha cafes when permitted to sit for a few minutes.

He notes that many places across Dubai allow taxi drivers and other night-shift workers to watch major football matches.

For the final, he expects to follow the same routine, watching whenever his schedule allows a short break.

Watching while waiting for orders

Delivery riders face a similar challenge. Shahid Khan, a Pakistani delivery rider, said major football matches often increase food orders, making them busier than usual.

Instead of watching an entire match, they follow it wherever they stop. When collecting an order at a restaurant, riders may wait 10 to 15 minutes, often standing near the television to watch the match.

“During matches, we usually get many deliveries, so we are always moving,” said Khan. “When we are waiting for the food, we watch whatever part of the match we can.”

Some riders said customers have invited them to watch for a few minutes after delivering an order. “At times, people allow us to watch at their homes,” the rider said. “We may stay for around 10 minutes and then continue with the next delivery.”

When business slows, riders often stop at a nearby cafe where other drivers and workers gather. They sit together, order a cup of karak, and watch until the next delivery request arrives.

Large screening in Jebel Ali

In Jebel Ali, workers at one labour accommodation are preparing for a larger community screening. Sahil, who helps manage the camp, said they are arranging to show the final on a projector.

Many workers are expected to gather after their shifts. Unlike taxi drivers and delivery riders, who may only catch parts of the match, those at the accommodation can watch the final together from start to finish.

The screening is expected to bring together supporters of both teams, with some backing defending champions Argentina and others supporting Spain.

Similar screenings are being organized at other labour accommodations, where football matches provide an opportunity for workers from different countries to spend time together after work.