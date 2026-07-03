'Weather not easy to work in': Dubai workers get ice cream, juice amid summer heat

As construction workers queued beside a bright orange refrigerated van under the noon sun on Friday, each one of them received a chilled bottle of water, a juice and an ice cream. For many, it was a simple act of kindness that brought welcome relief from the summer heat.

The third edition of the Al Freej Fridge campaign was launched on Friday with a goal of distributing 2 million bottles of cold water, juices and frozen treats to outdoor workers across Dubai over the next two months.

The initiative will run until September 3, reaching construction workers, cleaners, delivery riders, road workers and landscaping staff across the emirate.

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"This weather is not easy to work in," said Saqib, one of the beneficiaries.

"Getting a cold bottle of water and an ice cream may seem like a small thing, but it gives us relief and helps us continue our work. We are grateful to everyone who came out to support us today."

Sajjad, another worker said the volunteers efforts meant more than just receiving refreshments.

"We sincerely thank the volunteers for distributing water and ice cream to us. It means a lot to know that people care about workers like us, especially during the peak summer heat. These small gestures make a big difference to our day," he said.

Supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign is being organised by Ferjan Dubai in collaboration with Suqia UAE and the UAE Food Bank. Besides supplying cold bottled water, the partners are also providing refrigerated storage facilities, specialised distribution vehicles and volunteers to ensure refreshments reach workers safely across different parts of Dubai.

Unlike a one-day drive, the campaign will continue throughout the peak summer period, with refrigerated vans travelling across the city to serve workers at different locations. Volunteers also play a key role by helping prepare and distribute the refreshments on the ground.

Ibrahim Al Balooshi, director of sustainability and partnerships at MBRGI, said the campaign reflects the UAE's values of generosity and compassion while recognising the efforts of workers who continue carrying out their duties despite the intense summer conditions.

"This campaign reflects a deep sense of responsibility and appreciation toward our workforce, who dedicatedly perform their duties during the intense summer heat. Protecting their health and safety is at the very heart of this initiative," he said.

Alia Al Shamlan, director of Ferjan Dubai, said the campaign builds on the success of the previous two editions and highlighted the strong support received from partners and volunteers.

"Workers are a cornerstone of our community's prosperity and well-being, and they deserve our utmost gratitude, respect and care for their health and comfort," she said, adding that the campaign continues to grow because of the spirit of giving shown by government entities, private companies and volunteers.

The initiative has expanded significantly since it began. The first edition in 2024 distributed 1 million refreshments across Dubai. Last year's campaign doubled that number to 2 million, attracting more than 15 government entities and private sector companies, along with 250 volunteers. This year's edition aims to distribute another 2 million cold refreshments, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of outdoor workers during the UAE's hottest months.