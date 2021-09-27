Dubai: Worker returns lost wallet full of cash to owner

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
A worker in Dubai has been honoured for returning a wallet containing a large amount of money to its owner.
The Dubai Municipality posted a photo of the worker, Jakir Hussain, receiving a gift for his integrity and honesty.
Authorities in the country often express their appreciation for residents' good acts by honouring them.
Recently, the Ajman Police had honoured an Indian expatriate after he turned over an undisclosed amount of cash that he found at an ATM to the authorities.
