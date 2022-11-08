Dubai Women Establishment launches new strategy to enhance quality of life for gender

Three pillars have been established in the plan which is to last until 2027

Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 3:48 PM

Dubai Women Establishment has launched a new strategic plan with three strategic pillars.

They are: creating an enabling environment for women in the labour market, developing women leaders, and enhancing the quality of life for women in society.

To achieve this, the establishment plans to implement relevant projects and qualitative initiatives in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the Emirate ranging from the public and private sectors, and also global partners.

Creative vision

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said: "At a time when the UAE is preparing to embark on a new journey of prosperity, we announce the launch of the Dubai Women Establishment’s 2023 – 2027 strategic plan, which incorporates a creative vision to make Dubai a pioneering model for women-friendly cities.”

A supportive approach to women

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum states: "The UAE was founded on a supportive approach towards women and benefits from their capabilities as a main contributor across all development paths."

Her Highness affirms that the new strategic plan aligns with the vision of the Dubai government in providing a friendly and conducive environment for women, whether they are citizens, residents or visitors, thus enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai as a city suitable for living - not only for women, but for society as a whole. stressing that Dubai already has many practices that make it friendly to women in terms of policies and services of all kinds.

Future needs

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, said that the strategic plan 2023-2027, emphasises all the elements that guarantee the quality women’s lives and achieving a balance between the requirements of work and social life.

The strategy will also focus on the future opportunities in the labour market, in order to attract women to all sectors, in addition to providing consultations and building a knowledge centre for best international practices related to women empowerment.

The plan’s qualitative initiatives

Shamsa Saleh, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Dubai Women Establishment, spoke of a number of initiatives, including the 'Dubai’s Pioneering Model for Women-Friendly Cities', where standards will be developed for this global model, and the 'Dubai leadership' initiative at the level of the Dubai government, with the aim increasing the commitment of Dubai’s corporate government leadership to support women and the gender balance agenda.

She also mentioned the 'Women on Global Boards' initiative In addition to in addition to the 'Innovation Incubators' initiative, which includes developing and activating a framework that supports innovation, applying all creative and developmental ideas related to women and encouraging participation in them; attracting young pioneers in their field of work and highlighting them as promising talents.

The plan also includes an initiative to encourage women’s participation in local and global competitive indexes, and an initiative which focuses on cultural heritage, in line with Dubai’s strategy and the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to preserve the Emirati cultural heritage. The initiative will focus on linking the cultural heritage to women, in addition to other initiatives that support achieving the strategic objectives of the plan.

