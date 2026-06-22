Woman in Dubai ordered to pay Dh85,000 after sharing friend's private photo

What began as an ordinary friendship between two young women ended in a legal battle that nearly cost one of them her freedom, and ultimately cost her Dh85,000. A recent case shows how a single screenshot became decisive evidence before investigators.

What happened

The two women had grown close on social media, with one regularly viewing the other's photos and posts, and at one point saving a screenshot of her friend's picture. Later, while discussing her friend with a third person, she sent that screenshot along with private chats about her friend's personal life, without the photo owner's knowledge or consent. What was meant to stay between two people did not stay private for long. The recipient posted the material publicly on social media, leaving the victim shocked to discover that information she believed had stayed private had been circulated without her permission. She filed an official complaint.

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Digital evidence, real consequences

Investigators examined both parties' phones and messages. The digital trail, including the screenshots and exchanged chats, confirmed the photos had been kept and passed on without consent.

Legal consultant Ahmed Al Zarouni said many people wrongly assume that taking or sharing a screenshot of someone else's photo carries no legal weight. "Digital privacy is protected by law," he said, adding that circulating another person's photos or information without consent can expose the offender to legal accountability, with financial and judicial consequences.

Under Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes, using technology to invade a person's privacy, including capturing, retaining, transferring, disclosing or publishing someone's photos without consent, carries a penalty of at least six months in prison and a fine of Dh150,000 to Dh500,000, or either penalty.

Al Zarouni added that digital evidence has become one of the strongest forms of proof before prosecutors and courts. The case eventually closed after the victim agreed to a settlement, an option permitted under Article 68 of the same law for this offence. Even so, the settlement did not spare the accused a financial loss of Dh85,000.

He closed with a warning against assuming private chats stay private forever. "Any message or photo can become complete evidence before a court in moments," he said, urging respect for others' privacy and against keeping or sharing personal photos or information without consent.