Dubai: Woman overcomes fear of cops to become one of the youngest forensic experts on the force

Hanan Al Mulla was always fascinated by biotechnology, biology and modern sciences

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 2:02 PM

Hanan Al Mulla was scared of the police and had never imagined that she would one day become a part of the force.

One of UAE’s young scientists, Al Mulla now works with Dubai Police as a forensic DNA expert.

“I watched CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) stuff a lot and I still do. I watched every crime documentary on Netflix. I never realised that I was actually going to work in the police. I thought the police was actually a scary thing, but when you meet them that they’re very friendly, they carry out a lot of initiatives to become closer to society,” says the young scientist.

Hanan, who was always fascinated by biotechnology, biology and modern sciences, even during her school days, joined Dubai Police in 2019 after getting a Bachelor’s degree.

“But they told me that I have to get a Master's Degree first with their scholarship. So I got a Master’s Degree in bioinformatics from the University of Birmingham. When I worked with Dubai Police, I never thought in my whole life that I worked in the police force. But when I went there, it was so interesting – we have lab work, desk jobs and fieldwork as well. All that diversity is really good to work in.”

Hanan’s father was an Emirati and her mother is from the Philippines, thereby giving her a wide view of society. She experienced two very different cultures from the early days of her childhood. Her first language was English.

“I went to a private British school until the second grade and I was a topper in my class. I moved to a government school in the third grade, because my family wanted me to learn Arabic. In exams, I had either zeros or ones after that, because I didn't know what the teacher was saying. Then I had a tutor for three months. Next year, I came 6th in fourth grade because I chose good friends. In the ninth grade, I was back at the top of my class again.”

Being an introvert, Hanan likes spending a lot of time alone. “When I'm alone, I can think clearly and exactly what I want. And I think it's useful for me to have my own time for myself. But, of course, not all the time.”

She also received good support from her family and friends at school. Hanan credits her mother for playing a big part in shaping her personality.

“My dad’s family also supports me all the time because whenever I win an award or I speak at a public forum, they always send me a message of congratulations. It's always nice to know that they have my back. If I need help, I know I can go to them. They always say ‘we’re proud of you'. So, that's very encouraging.”

While sharing details of her experience in school, Hanan said she had heard about the mixed-race students being bullied, but she never experienced it. “My schoolmates actually admired me, which gave me the confidence to go out and explore the world, study abroad and work in the police.”

For people, especially youngsters, it’s easier to progress when they surround themselves with people of the same interest, she noted.

Hanan, who holds the highest degree in bioinformatics – which is a combination of computer science, big data, biology and statistics, is also a member of the Dubai Police Scientists Council. The Council was established to bring improvement and development of research work.

But when Hanan is not solving crimes, she loves to read and paint.

“I read a lot of books – both fiction and nonfiction. I read to teach myself a lot of stuff. I set my goals and accordingly use my time to paint, write or read. I even appreciate and analyse movies,” Hanan told Khaleej Times during a recent conference in Dubai. The young and inspiring scientist takes part in different television programmes and panel discussions at forums in Dubai.

Hanan has set multiple goals for herself, she says, her only challenge is to follow through with them.

“I try to discipline myself as much possible. But I want at least three or four targets to be achieved everyday. We get carried away with our daily work. We don't realise we’re on the phone, for example, for a long time. Sometimes friends ask you to go out. So, before I go to bed, I try to look at how much time I have spent working on my goals. And then you're shocked to realise it's not much.”

What is a typical day at work?

For Hanan, it's a regular nine to five. Sometimes, she gets calls to witness reports in the court.

“To women, police give the choice whether they want to go through crime scenes or not. For me, I said yes. I told them if it happens anytime – even if it's like 3am or 4am, I’m willing to join.”

Why did Hanan quit social media?

Hanan Al Mulla believes that society, especially youngsters, need to increasingly focus on more using social media productively.

“I believe social media is very useful, but I wish society would focus on the more useful, beneficial or positive part rather than the other side. It's not bad per se, but its a waste of time if not 8used productively. Improper use is counterproductive and kind of addictive as well. We have to control ourselves. People should hold themselves responsible and make sure that they do something that benefits them.”

Hanan added that she spends a lot more time online now. Once she realised the impact it had, she deleted all social media applications from her phone.

“I deleted all my social media applications a long time ago. Now, I'm realising that I really have to organise my time and use LinkedIn and Instagram.”

In her message to young Emiratis, she asks them to watch documentaries and learn new skills in a fun way.

She also advised them to listen to the wise words of UAE leaders as they strive for excellence.