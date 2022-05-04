Dubai: Woman goes into labour at airport, police rush to her rescue

She was travelling with her three children on an Emirates flight

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 2:52 PM

The Dubai Police helped save the life of an Ethiopian woman and her unborn baby after the mother went into labour while transiting through the Dubai International Airport.

Major General Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police, said that the expecting mother was returning with her three other children to their homeland in Ethopia from Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) on an Emirates Airlines flight when she went into labour.

“The traveller was resting in the transit stop at the Dubai International Airport when she went into throes of labour.

“Being with her three children, the woman panicked and became worried because no one was with her to look after them and give her a hand,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Bin Lahej pointed out that the ambulance team of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services at the airport rushed to quickly provide the necessary first aid to the traveller who went into labour and transferred her in a record time.

He said: “They communicated with the operation room to prepare the clinic to receive an emergency childbirth, where the traveller gave birth to her healthy newborn baby.

"This is a result of concerted efforts that reflect the system's professionalism and efficiency of the UAE's health, security and safety systems."

The director of the General Department of Airports Security at Dubai Police stressed that the Force employees at the airport intervened swiftly to handle the situation professionally and reassured the traveller that they would get her the necessary care.

“The Dubai Ambulance team managed to transfer the traveller to Latifa Women and Children Hospital, while the Dubai Police team, joined by an employee from Emirates Airlines, provided full care for the children and transferred them to the airport hotel," Maj. Gen. Bin Lahej added.

Maj. Gen. bin Lahej directed a support and follow-up team to ensure coordination between all concerned parties at the airport and follow up on the children's affairs.

“We made sure a team regularly checks on the Ethiopian traveller in the hospital, provided her with in-kind gifts, facilitated the procedures of her departure back to her home country in cooperation with partners," he continued.

Maj. Gen. bin Lahej also extended his thanks to partners who joined Dubai Police in serving the Ethiopian traveller, including Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Emirates Airlines.

