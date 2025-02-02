Dubai: Woman fined Dh2,000 for filming police officers; friend to be deported for resisting arrest

A woman who recorded a video of police officers and her friend, who resisted and assaulted them, were both convicted by a Dubai court.

One of the defendants was found guilty of violating privacy laws, while her friend was convicted of resisting and assaulting law enforcement officers.

The case dates back to January 18, 2024, when the two women, both from Kazakhstan, were taken to Al Barsha police station following a reported altercation with a taxi driver outside Global Village.

While inside the station, one of the defendants used her mobile phone to film female police officers without their consent, prompting law enforcement officials to request the device.

When officers attempted to seize the phone, the second defendant physically resisted, kicking and hitting the officers in an effort to prevent them from taking it.

As a result of the altercation, three police officers sustained injuries, including bruises and scratches, as documented in medical reports.

"We received a report of two women harassing a taxi driver in the parking area of Global Village. Police officers were dispatched to the location, and the two female suspects were brought to Al Barsha Police Station," testified one of the female officers involved in the incident.

"While at the station, I saw one of them filming us, so I informed the duty officer, who requested her phone. When I asked her to hand it over, she refused.”

“Given that we were in the reception area with other visitors present, we attempted to escort them to a private office, but one of them resisted and used force against us."

The officer told the court that the first defendant struggled and resisted arrest, while the second defendant was responsible for filming the officers.

One of the defendants was charged with resisting and assaulting police officers, while the other was charged with unlawfully recording government personnel. During court proceedings, the first defendant denied the charges against her, while the second defendant admitted to filming the officers but claimed she was doing so to document their actions. However, both women were convicted. The first defendant was sentenced to three months in jail, followed by deportation, for resisting and assaulting police officers. The second defendant was fined Dh2,000, and the mobile phone used to make the recording was confiscated.