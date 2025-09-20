Dubai: Woman wins Dh760,000 compensation in fraud online trading case

A civil court in Dubai has ordered 10 individuals to jointly repay Dh761,448 to an Arab woman after they were found guilty of swindling her money through an online investment scam.

Court documents revealed that the defendants had previously been convicted in criminal proceedings and fined an amount equal to the stolen funds. The civil ruling, issued this week, reinforces the principle that financial crimes carry both criminal and civil liability, ensuring victims can reclaim their money in addition to penalties imposed on offenders.

The case began when the woman filed a complaint stating she had been lured into transferring money by a man who contacted her on WhatsApp. He persuaded her to invest through a trading platform, sharing a YouTube link explaining how the platform worked and another link to register and transfer funds.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Investigations confirmed that the defendants had orchestrated the fraudulent scheme, leading to their conviction in criminal court and subsequent civil liability to compensate the victim.

Legal experts noted that the ruling highlights Dubai courts’ firm stance on protecting victims of financial fraud, especially in online scams that are becoming increasingly sophisticated.