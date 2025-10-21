  • search in Khaleej Times
Winter in UAE: Dubai opens applications for temporary camps

You can submit your application through the 'Dubai Now' app, or go on the Dubai Municipality website

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM

Planning to go camping this winter? The Dubai Municipality has announced that they will begin to accept applications for booking temporary winter camps for 2025-2026 from today, Tuesday, October 21, at 10am.

You can submit your application through the 'Dubai Now' app, or go on the Dubai Municipality website (wintercamp.dm.gov.ae), where you can fill in the 'Temporary Winter Camp Permit Application Service' form.

Log in to the municipality portal top avail electronic services such as receiving a copy of the permit, extending the permit, requesting a refund of insurance.

Before approval, all applications will be reviewed and attached documents verified.