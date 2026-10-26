Dubai winter camp bookings open as Al Ruwayyah capacity rises 120%

UAE nationals can now book their winter camping spots at Dubai’s Al Ruwayyah, with the destination expanding to accommodate 600 camps for the 2026–2027 season.

Dubai Municipality announced that registration is open for the season, which will run from November 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027. Camping capacity has increased by approximately 120 per cent compared with previous seasons.

Among the additions are 50 dedicated caravan plots, introduced for the first time, and 10 fully equipped camps available for daily rental, offering an option for those who want a camping experience without setting up their own facilities.

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Double-sized camping plots of up to 800 square metres will also return, alongside standard 400-square-metre plots.

How to book

UAE nationals can register and reserve camping plots through Dubai Municipality’s wintercamp.dm.gov.ae website or the DubaiNow app.

Seasonal reservations are available for periods ranging from three to six months. Separate booking options are available for caravan plots and fully equipped daily rental camps, subject to the applicable requirements.

Once permits have been issued and plot boundaries marked, seasonal permit holders can design and equip their camps according to their needs.

Campers must follow the approved regulations, including installing temporary fencing and using the camps exclusively for family purposes and camping activities.

More space for family activities

The municipality has designated 10 spaces for winter events and gatherings, including family activities, community programmes, recreational experiences and seasonal markets.

Dedicated spaces have also been allocated to participating government entities, which can establish and equip camps according to their requirements.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the expanded season would offer more opportunities for Emirati families to enjoy the outdoors.

“By significantly increasing capacity and introducing new camping options, recreational facilities and spaces for community activities, we are expanding opportunities for UAE nationals and their families to enjoy the winter season in a safe, well-organised environment,” he said.

The improvements are part of a longer-term plan to develop Al Ruwayyah, with further upgrades to facilities, services and visitor experiences planned for future seasons.

“Our ambition extends beyond the enhancements introduced this season,” Anwahi said.

Opportunities for local businesses

Small and medium-sized enterprises will also have opportunities to offer food and beverage services, desert activities and recreational experiences at the destination.

The initiative aims to support local entrepreneurs while giving campers and visitors access to more services and activities.

“By encouraging local businesses to introduce new services and recreational experiences, we aim to support entrepreneurship while expanding the range of activities available to visitors,” Anwahi said.