Dubai: Win jewellery worth Dh150,000 as Diwali celebrations continue across the city

The festival of Diwali may be over but the festivities in Dubai will continue throughout this week. With massive deals, prizes and dining discounts, there is plenty to do for residents of the emirate to continue shopping and celebrating the festival of lights.

The Dubai Jewellery Group is offering up to 50 per cent off on a special Diwali collection of jewellery. Shoppers also have the chance to win a total of Dh150,000 worth of jewellery, with 30 lucky winners receiving Dh5,000 each. Additionally, several malls, electronic retailers and jewellery shops across the city have various deals and discounts.

In terms of food, a leading aggregator in the city is offering residents the chance to be one of the lucky winners of gold coins worth Dh30,000 during the festive season. Other leading restaurants have special menus while Global Village has a wide variety of traditional Indian street food until November 16.

Important festival

Diwali is an immensely important festival in Dubai’s multicultural community, according to Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Associate Vice President, Retail and Strategic Alliances at DFRE. “Dubai embraces its diversity and encourages cultural interactions fostering a sense of unity among its residents,” he said. “Additionally, the tourism industry recognizes the appeal of Diwali to both residents and visitors leading to various special events, promotions and cultural activities during the festival.”

Mohammed further added that Diwali celebration added to the city’s inclusive atmosphere. “We want to respect different traditions,” he said. “We know Diwali is a really cherished occasion in Dubai.”

Speaking about the lineup for this year’s activities, Mohammed said that this year there were a host of culturally enriching activities. “There is the Festival of Lights,” he said. “Then we have special Diwali-themed menus, exclusive discounts, raffles and different activities for the entire family.”

Growing bigger

Mohammed said Dubai had begun celebrating only a few years ago but it was already one of the most keenly awaited times on the calendar. “It is growing bigger each year,” he said. “We understand the significance and cultural sensitivities so we try to incorporate diverse traditions that are important.”

He said the focus is on creating engaging events that resonate with the multicultural audience of the city. “We try to make it visually appealing,” he said. “The aim to create meaningful and respectful campaigns that genuinely connect with people. We want people to have unforgettable memories about the festival.”

Mohammed said what he loved the most about Diwali was its ability to unite people. “It fosters a sense of belonging,” he said. “People from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate and the food is always delicious. It is very heartwarming.”

