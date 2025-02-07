Dubai: Will you pay Dh250,000 for a Valentine’s Day date?

Dinner at Ossiano for Dh29,000. Photos: Supplied

They say love is priceless, but a hotel in Dubai is “rewriting the rules of romance with the grandest, most jaw-dropping love spectacle” this Valentine’s Day.

For Dh250,000, one couple will be treated to a two-night stay at a prime hotel filled with unparalleled luxury. The package includes a private in-suite dining experience with bespoke menu, a private beach cabana with a personal butler, and an intimate private yacht dinner under the stars, accompanied by a live harp performance. To complete the indulgent offering, the couple can unwind in a candle-lit, rose petal-infused bath designed just for them.

But the romance doesn't stop there. Their Valentine's journey begins in style as they arrive in a Rolls-Royce, where they will be greeted at the hotel lobby by a towering teddy bear made from more than 2,000 flowers.

For a breathtaking perspective of Dubai, they can also take a private helicopter ride for a romantic aerial view of the city. To top it all, they can have a one-of-a-kind keepsake: The handcrafted floral teddy bear created by Floward, which the hotel dubbed as “the largest and most luxurious symbol of love ever created."

Rixos Premium Dubai, the hotel behind this lavish offering, emphasises the exclusivity of the Dh250,000 package, stating that it is available to only one couple.

“With exclusivity at its core, this once-in-a-lifetime experience is available to only one couple—because true romance is rare, and so is an opportunity like this,” the hotel said on Friday, adding the “Valentine’s package is complete with everything you could need for a stay filled with indulgence.”

Rixos Premium Dubai said the special Valentine’s package is available for booking between February 12 and 16.

10-bedroom villa with garden

While this might seem like an unmatched display of romance, Dubai is no stranger to extravagant Valentine’s Day experiences.

Last year, Banyan Tree Dubai offered a villa romance package priced at Dh250,000 per couple per night with inclusions such as intimate dinner aboard a private yacht, personalised spa sessions, and round-the-clock concierge services.

The offer was for a 10-bedroom villa with garden, temperature-controlled infinity pool, and private beach access. It also came with an oceanside dining under the stars experience, plus the usual pick-up and drop-off services.

A quick check by Khaleej Times with the hotel on Friday revealed it was not put on offer this year. Dinner for Dh29,500 For couples seeking a unique dining experience this Valentine's day, here's something that will actually bring you under the sea: A dinner at an iconic underwater restaurant. Priced at Dh29,500 per couple, Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm is offering an exclusive diner with a set menu, free flow of Louis Roederer, an aquarium table, luxury brand gift, a large flower bouquet. The highlight? A diver will swim into the aquarium to deliver a personalised message to your loved one. For those looking for a more affordable version of this experience, Ossiano also offers three additional packages priced at Dh18,500, Dh9,500 and Dh5,500 for platinum, gold and silver respectively. While these packages exclude the underwater message delivery, they still promise a romantic, high-end dining experience. ALSO READ: Valentine's Day: Cool date night ideas in the UAE