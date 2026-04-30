'Dubai will not be forgotten': Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of Erth Dubai awards

"Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has honoured the winners of the Erth Dubai Awards, which celebrate the emirate's identity, heritage and aim at the preservation of collective memory.

Announced by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum over 12 months ago, Erth Dubai is considered one of the largest awards dedicated to cultural and social documentation. The announcement of the winners' names was made at Dubai's Museum of the Future.

Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, shared photos from the event on his X account. "Across platforms, there were more than 14 million interactions and 25,000 contributions from citizens, residents, institutions and schools, all united in telling the story of Dubai."

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The story of Dubai will continue to be told through its people. Whoever does not document their legacy will be forgotten by time, but Dubai will not be forgotten Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan, who is also UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared a powerful message that highlights what is so special abou the emirate from his point of view. "The soul of Dubai is found in its people," he said.

To create accessible references for the public and researchers that enrich the city’s cultural identity, the Erth Dubai initiative announced plans to publish 100 books featuring stories from Dubai’s residents.

The initiative will continue to receive submissions online, encouraging the community to document their stories and experiences to preserve Dubai’s cultural and social heritage for future generations.

The winners

The "Grand Prize," worth Dh1 million, was awarded to Nasser bin Ahmed bin Issa bin Nasser Al Serkal in recognition of his outstanding contribution to documenting Dubai’s cultural and social heritage.

Here are the winners in other categories:

Best Family Heritage Documentation: Ghith Mattar Sultan Al Qamzi

Best Oral Heritage Documentation: Ahmed Ayoub Mohammed Noor Abdul Karim

Best Creatively Documented Entry: Abdulrahim Mohammed Balghoz Al Zarouni

Best Social Media Contribution: Mohammed Sultan bin Thani

Best Contribution by a Resident: Shaukat Ali Rana Mohammed Rafi

Best Government Entity: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)

Best Private Sector Entity: Uncle’s Shop

Best Educational Institution: New Academy School