Dubai: Wife leaves home at night after fight; husband's call to 999 helps resolve issue

The husband was extremely worried and did not know his wife's whereabouts.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 12:13 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 12:14 PM

Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 receives thousands of calls daily from distressed residents who need urgent assistance -- including family disputes.

Police 999 operators are trained to efficiently handle all such distressed calls and try to provide the best assistance at the earliest possible time.

Sharing details of a recent incident, Major Muhammad Aziz, Head of Shifts in the Command and Control Centre, said that they once received a call in the middle of the night from a man whose wife had left the house because of a family argument.

He added that the caller was extremely worried and did not know his wife's whereabouts and tried to call her several times, but she would not answer him.

"We called the wife and calmed her down, after which she returned home to her husband and children. The argument was eventually resolved, and the family was grateful for the Dubai Police General Command," Aziz added.

