Dubai: Wife leaves home at night after fight; husband's call to 999 helps resolve issue

South African expatriate captures drone shots of landscape near the cycling track of Al Qudra Lakes.
UAE1 day ago
Dubai Police's emergency hotline 999 receives thousands of calls daily from distressed residents who need urgent assistance -- including family disputes.
Police 999 operators are trained to efficiently handle all such distressed calls and try to provide the best assistance at the earliest possible time.
Sharing details of a recent incident, Major Muhammad Aziz, Head of Shifts in the Command and Control Centre, said that they once received a call in the middle of the night from a man whose wife had left the house because of a family argument.
He added that the caller was extremely worried and did not know his wife's whereabouts and tried to call her several times, but she would not answer him.
ALSO READ:
"We called the wife and calmed her down, after which she returned home to her husband and children. The argument was eventually resolved, and the family was grateful for the Dubai Police General Command," Aziz added.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
South African expatriate captures drone shots of landscape near the cycling track of Al Qudra Lakes.
UAE1 day ago
Dubai’s utility provider has urged people not to click on links or open attachments from unknown emails claiming to be from Dewa
UAE1 day ago
33 winners had additionally shared the Mahzooz Grand Draw’s second prize of Dh1,000,000
UAE1 day ago
The 44-year-old took part in the 42 km race, which is held in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius
UAE1 day ago
The forum will be held in March 2023
UAE2 days ago
The cost of renting a home in the emirate is on an upward trajectory, say experts
UAE2 days ago
She talks about why being a multi-hyphenate and a woman are not mutually exclusive and how pageants endorse that
UAE2 days ago
Zuzana Čaputová denounced the recent attacks on Abu Dhabi and all forms of Houthi’s terrorism and threats to regional security and stability
UAE2 days ago