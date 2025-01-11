Dubai: Why Zach King turned down a $100,000 job offer to be a full-time content creator

KT photos: Shihab

Social media sensation Zach King, famous for his “magic” videos, once came close to giving up content creation for a more traditional, well-paying job. The American influencer, with over 150 million followers across multiple platforms, was tempted by a $100,000 offer from the Discovery Channel.

Recalling the pivotal moment, Zach shared: "I was on this epic road trip and stopped in Washington, DC, where a talent agent approached me with an offer. Describing it as the “job offer of a lifetime”, he admitted that he was intrigued by it. “They were offering $100,000 as a starting salary. And to a poor little kid [like me], that was a lot of money,” he said.

After a month and a half of interviews, Zach’s doubts surfaced during his final interview in Los Angeles. “I shared my thoughts about YouTube and how I was torn between taking the job and doing YouTube,” he explained.

The interviewer, sensing his uncertainty, gave him some crucial advice: “I think you should stick with YouTube. That opportunity may not always be there for you, but a job will probably always be. You can get a job anywhere you want. But you should try that. You're young. Take a risk on yourself.”

Zach shared this story during his talk on the first day of 1Billion Followers Summit, which kicked off in Dubai on January 11. The summit, one of the largest events focused on the content creator economy, brought together influencers from around the world to share their journeys, experiences, and exchange ideas.

Zach King's beginnings

The influencer, who ranked as the sixth most followed person on TikTok last year with 82 million followers, grew up in Oregon alongside three younger sisters. He was homeschooled by his mother.

He developed an early interest in filmmaking, saving money for a better camera by mowing lawns and offering to film local events. “I'd go around to neighbours, begging the to let me film their kids' weddings and events," he said. Eventually, he saved enough to buy the camera he had dreamed of.

Zach’s original goal was to make it in Hollywood as "the next Steven Spielberg". However, when he applied to film school, he was rejected. Determined, he worked his way through film school by creating and selling DVD courses on editing software like Final Cut Pro. “You couldn’t make money on YouTube back then, but I thought if I could build an audience, I might eventually be able to sell them something,” he said.

“I would make these DVD courses in my dorm room,” he shared. “And after I posted a YouTube video, I'd say, look, I've got ten hours of training on a DVD. If you want it, I'll send it to you for 50 bucks. And I did that over and over. And throughout four years, that's how I ended up paying through film school.

His creative process Known for his skillfully edited videos that seem almost magical, Zach shared insights into his creative process, which he’s been perfecting for over 17 years. During his talk, he revealed one brainstorming method his team uses, which they call “break-ups". He shared that this is where they're just trying to dump as many ideas as possible. "We just start putting like hundreds and hundreds ideas and my team and I vote on the best ones, and it’s usually clear which one stands out. But the idea can take 100 hours to mature.” Zach King also emphasised the importance of testing ideas early. He explained that every Monday, the team is also asked to convert the idea they pitched into a video in mock-up. “We're just trying to see if we even like the idea,” he said. “Then we'll shoot the raw video.” For aspiring content creators, the influencer's message was clear: don’t be discouraged by rejection. He also mentioned that there was “no shortcut to hard work and creativity” and that creators had to be prepared. “I just want to remind you that it's a long journey, and if you love what you're doing, you're down to put in the years and years that it's going to take,” he said. “It's going to be really fruitful for you. And I hope you just keep putting in the bricks over and over.” ALSO READ: 'The best thing to do is to be yourself': UAE-based influencer Cedra Ammara on making it big on social media