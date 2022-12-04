Dubai: When and where you can visit Greenpeace’s iconic ship next week

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022, 11:56 AM

Greenpeace’s iconic ship is set to dock in Dubai next week to highlight climate issues and challenges in the region.

Following its tour in Egypt, which hosted Cop27 – the ship will dock at Dubai Harbour on December 7. The UAE will host Cop28, the world’s largest gathering of environmentalists and decision-makers, next year at Dubai Expo City.

“Mark your calendars, Dubaians! On December 7, 2022, our Greenpeace icon will dock at Dubai Harbour Terminal A to welcome climate heroes and environmental enthusiasts aboard her deck,” it said in a statement on its website.

The open day will be held on the boat on December 10 and 11 where the UAE residents enthusiastic about this protecting environment will be briefed about this global challenge. The visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Greenpeace’s inspiring journey in the Middle East and North Africa and meet its climate champions.

Visitors to Greenpeace’s ship will also have an opportunity to see a photo exhibition which showcases inspiring images from the Mena region and how its climate heroes are preserving it. A corner on the ship has been dedicated to kids and young ones.

UAE residents that are interested to visit the iconic ship need to register on its website.

“The Middle East and North Africa region is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. We are facing drought, desertification, flooding and other catastrophic events, our food and water security is virtually decimated and is only expected to get worse in the future,” said Hajar Al-Beltaji, youth delegate from Egypt, at the Cop27 in Egypt.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was launched in 1992 in Brazil. The conferences are formal meetings, held annually since 1995, which aim to find solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change. At Cop26 in Glasgow, the UAE was chosen to host Cop28 in November 2023.

