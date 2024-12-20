Dubai: What is slacklining? This sport is building a thriving community

Photos: Supplied

Every Wednesday, a dedicated group of slackliners gathers in Al Safa Park, ready to challenge themselves, find balance, and connect with others. What started as a casual way to unwind after work has transformed into The Slacky Mile, a thriving community that brings together people from all walks of life to share in the joy and growth of slacklining.

Slacklining involves walking, running, or balancing on a length of flat webbing suspended between two anchors, offering a unique form of balance training. It resembles tightrope walking. However, slacklines have a flexible material and minimal tension, creating a dynamic experience that challenges the body and mind in different ways.

The Slacky Mile community continues to expand its reach with regular meet-ups at scenic locations across the UAE, including a stunning waterline spot in Hamriya, Sharjah or highlining (slacklining through mountains) at Fossil Rock. It’s all about exploring nature in a new way and facing your fears,” said Mouad.

Slacklining by the Hamriya Beach

The community was initiated by Mouad Aburachid, a Moroccan-born balance coach who views slacklining as more than just a sport. "For me, slacklining is a journey," Mouad shared, explaining how the practice has shaped both his personal and professional life. “It’s about finding balance, not only in movement but also in life. It’s about being present.”

Highlining at Fossil Rock in Sharjah

Mouad’s own journey into slacklining began in Morocco when he first tried it on a beach with friends. After moving to Dubai in 2017 to pursue a Master’s degree in International Business, he found the classroom structure too restrictive and began to explore his passion for movement.

He worked in e-commerce for five years but grew dissatisfied with office life. “I was laid off even though I was meeting all the KPIs. That’s when I realised I am not meant for a 9 to 5 job," he recalled. Instead of being discouraged, he focused on his passion for movement. His passion for movement led him to explore slacklining more seriously, and the COVID-19 pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to dive deeper into the practice. His slacklining practice flourished at the Kitesurf Beach in Umm Al Quwain, and he began teaching others.

In 2020, Mouad transitioned from a career in e-commerce to becoming a full-time balance coach, teaching slacklining, acro yoga, and other movement-based disciplines such as freeline skating and surf skating. For him, slacklining became a way to foster both physical and emotional well-being, helping others grow holistically.“ It’s about helping people not just physically but emotionally,” Mouad explained. He also added that slacklining helped identify and correct his own postural imbalances.

Amr Al Hossaini, the founder and CEO of OutQore, a sports equipment retailer, met Mouad in 2021 when Mouad purchased a slackline from his store. This encounter sparked a collaboration that would significantly grow the slacklining community in Dubai.

"Setting up slacklines in Al Safa Park opened my eyes to how powerful it is to engage with the community, especially in a city where people are often distracted by technology and daily life," Amr said. Through their partnership, they’ve been able to raise awareness of slacklining in Dubai, expanding the sport’s appeal and making it accessible to more people.

OutQore has even adapted its product offerings to include more recreational sports gear in response to the growing interest in slacklining and outdoor activities. The Slacky Mile’s success is a testament to the power of community and the way movement can foster connection.

'It's like family'

For many members, the Slacky Mile isn’t just about the sport; it’s about the community. Ari Lamat, a 33-year-old aerial dance instructor from Mexico, described the group as her "family." She met Mouad, now her husband, through the group. “The community means so much to me—it’s like family. Everyone brings something unique to the table,” she said, reflecting on how the community helped her find her place in Dubai.

From L-R: Ari, Mouad, and Amir