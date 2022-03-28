Dubai: WGS can contribute to shaping a better future for humankind, says Sheikh Mohammed

Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the World Government Summit 2022 brings thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the globe

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 9:51 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said today that the World Government Summit provides a platform to discuss new ideas and insights that can shape a better future for humankind and raise the readiness of governments to navigate current and future changes.

His comments came on the occasion of the launch of the World Government Summit 2022 that features the participation of thought leaders and decision makers from around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “The UAE is keen to share its development experience with other countries, as part of its constant endeavour to support initiatives aimed at advancing human prosperity. Our country will continue to support all forward-looking initiatives that aim to create a brighter future for our planet.”

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said the Summit is an annual event that seeks to foster cooperation between world governments by creating a forum for sharing best practices and experiences in transforming government systems and models.

He said: “Through the process of anticipating the future and enhancing readiness to navigate future change, governments can develop effective strategies and policies for sustainable growth and development. Being aware of what awaits us in the future enables us to develop more advanced systems that can accelerate progress.”

In today’s evolving environment, governments need to innovate to raise their ability to embrace change and meet the needs of the people.

“The hopes of billions of people depend on the strategies, initiatives and proactive solutions provided by governments to face current and future challenges,” His Highness noted.

The World Government Summit embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to create a global platform dedicated to shaping future governments. The Summit seeks to set the agenda for leaders and policymakers to debate on how the next generation of governments can harness innovation and technology to solve the challenges facing humanity today and in the future.

Since its inception, the Summit has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity. Past editions of the Summit have developed new models to collaborate on an international playing field to inspire and enable the next generation of governments.

