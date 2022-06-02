Dubai: Watch Shah Rukh Khan take viewers through a futuristic journey at Museum of the Future

Bollywood superstar, who is the emirate's brand ambassador since 2016, visits the 'most beautiful building on earth'

Screengrab

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, who has been the brand ambassador of Dubai since March 2016 and is the first Indian celebrity to be given the UAE Golden Visa, recently welcomed international visitors to the emirate.

Dubai, which has caught the global imagination as the “City of The Future” because of its emphasis on cutting edge technology and innovation, has released its latest advertising campaign called “Creating the Future With Shah Rukh Khan’.

In the video, King Khan can be seen experiencing the vibrant city and visiting some of its most iconic landmarks such as the Museum Of The Future — a first-of-its-kind sensorial experience that lets visitors see, touch, and engage with the future.

The actor takes viewers through a futuristic journey, as he uncovers the mysteries that lie within the unique and bold landmark. He invites viewers to immerse themselves in the grandeur of the Museum Of The Future, testifying that travel is where the future begins. He challenges visitors to dare to imagine, as the future holds limitless possibilities waiting to be unearthed.

