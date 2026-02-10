How Dubai uses VR headsets to help kids relax during treatment
Dubai Health is also developing a wearable system that measures pain objectively using AI and body signals, rather than relying only on a patient’s description
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 5:30 PM
- Nasreen Abdulla
From reducing waiting times at clinics to helping reduce stress of children during treatment, Dubai Health is rolling out several innovative strategies to improve the patient experience.
At the centre of this push is the newly launched Dubai Health Innovations and its Centre for Innovation and Technology — a 2,000-square-metre hub designed to turn healthcare challenges into practical solutions.