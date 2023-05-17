Dubai: Vehicle emergency causes congestion on key road; police issue warning

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:56 AM

Dubai Police has warned of a road congestion on Al Khail Street, after Latifa bint Hamdan Bridge towards Business Bay Crossing Bridge, on Wednesday morning, following a vehicle emergency.

Motorists are advised to be careful on the road, Dubai Police added.

Earlier today, the force warned residents of an accident between several vehicles on Sheikh Rashid Street, over the bridge opposite the College of Aviation towards Al-Rabat Street. Motorists were advised to exercise caution in the area.

