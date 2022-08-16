Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road; police issue advisory

By Web Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 8:51 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 8:53 AM

A vehicle has caught fire and is obstructing traffic on a key highway, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road, in the direction of Sharjah, before Al Manara bridge.

The authority has issued an advisory and asked motorists in the area to exercise caution while driving.

