Dubai updates driving licence training to cover advanced car safety systems

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has updated the driver training curriculum for light vehicle licence applicants to include advanced safety and driver assistance systems found in modern cars.

Under the revised curriculum, applicants will now learn about several advanced vehicle safety and driver support features, including:

Forward collision warning

Blind spot monitoring

Lane departure warning

Lane support systems

Parking assist systems for designated spaces

Night vision systems

Anti-lock Braking System

Conventional and adaptive cruise control

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at RTA, said the updates are aligned with internationally recognised standards. He said the move aims to enhance road safety, promote better driver behaviour and reduce traffic accidents.

He added that the revised curriculum was introduced in collaboration with driving institutes and has been integrated into the driver handbook, theoretical and practical training programmes, and awareness lectures provided to licence applicants.

According to the RTA, the move supports its goals of improving road safety, enabling safer and more flexible mobility, and developing innovative services that enhance the customer experience.

The authority said the updated curriculum will help drivers keep pace with the latest developments in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and international training programmes as vehicle technologies continue to evolve.

Workshops have also been organised for driving institutes across Dubai to ensure advanced driving systems are covered in line with the specifications of training vehicles.