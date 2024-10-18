Dubai: Up to 75% discount on books as Big Bad Wolf returns in November

The world's biggest book sale will come back to Dubai next month with discounts of up to 75 per cent on a wide range of books for avid readers to devour.

The sixth edition of the Big Bad Wolf is set to be held at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City from November 29 to December 9, from 10am to 12am – with over two million books available for sale, including bestsellers, biographies, graphic novels, cookbooks, children's books, classics, self-help, sci-fi, arts and crafts, history, business books, and more, plus many Arabic books.

Since its inception in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has evolved into global movement, touring 37 cities in 15 countries and territories, including the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, UAE and Malaysia.

Andrew Yap, founder of the Big Bad Wolf, said: “We are a global reading advocacy that aims to change the world one book at a time, by encouraging people of all ages to discover the joys of reading."