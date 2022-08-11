Dubai: Up to 50% discounts, free products as supermarket festival is announced

Ambassador Mohamed Abushahab stresses on need to maintain pressure on Da’esh to ensure its defeat
Dubai’s Souk Al Marfa has launched a supermarket festival that will offer up to 50 per cent discounts. Running until August 14, visitors can get unique products from Korea, Russia, Thailand and Indonesia during the festival.
Unique items on offer include Russia’s caviar cream, marshmallow waffles, oats and sparkling drinks; Indonesia’s Krupuk watermelon crackers; Thailand’s original oyster sauce, spices and cooking ingredients; and Korea’s beloved Gokuri drink, Nougat bar and Shin Ramyun Noodles.
Located at the Thai Souk, the four supermarkets are also running a buy-one-get-one free promotion on select products. Those spending over Dh150 at the Russian supermarket will get “free products”.
