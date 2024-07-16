Dubai unveils new 4.5km bike, scooter tracks in Hatta

The airline will codeshare with Batik Air, and customers can transit through Kuala Lumpur International to various destinations in South-east Asia
The construction for a new dedicated and shared 4-kilometre tracks for bicycle and e-scooters in Hatta has been completed, according to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
According to RTA, this project also included the construction of two rest areas along the new tracks, increasing the total length of tracks in Hatta by 50 per cent to 13.5 km. Additionally, RTA has completed a 2.2 km walking track adjacent to the new tracks.
The new cycling track starts at the backyard of Hatta Community Centre, passes through the existing pedestrian bridge at Leem Lake, and connects with the existing track in Wadi Hatta Park.
This track is connected to the Hatta Guest House area and links with the existing track at Hatta Police Roundabout, running up to Hatta Sports Club before branching out as shared tracks with the existing streets in Almasiaf area near Al-Salmi.
"The overall objective is to provide integrated transport elements such as cycling tracks, pedestrian crossings & rest areas, shaded paths, landscaping, and parking areas for rented private vehicles and bike racks," said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA.
Furthermore, the paving of a parking lot at Wadi Leem Lake accommodating 135 vehicles was also completed. The existing gravel road connecting the parking lot to the main street has also been upgraded. Tp ensure the safety of road users in hatta, traffic and directional signs were also installed around entrances of Leem Lake and various locations.
Recently, RTA completed the construction of Hatta Souq Roundabout on Dubai-Hatta Road to ensure smooth vehicle entry and exit from the Souq, which in turn will reduce the travel distance by 60%. Additionally, RTA completed a U-turn on Dubai-Hatta Road near Wadi Hub as part of plans to facilitate vehicle entry and exit at tourist and vital sites to enhance traffic safety in Hatta.
