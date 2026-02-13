Dubai's University of Wollongong halts 100% parking fee hike after student feedback

A Dubai university has confirmed to Khaleej Times that it will not increase the rates of its paid parking facility “for the time being” after feedback from students. The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UoWD) said in a statement to Khaleej Times that it will continue the current rates and work closely with its partners to ensure “stability for students” while discussions continue.

Prof Mohamed-Vall M. Salem ZEIN, President, UOWD said that the university took its student feedback about parking arrangements seriously. “We are working closely with our partner, Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP),” he said. “As part of the broader review of parking in the area, DKP confirmed that the development of a suitable parking model will prioritise students, identifying them separately from other visitors to provide better parking arrangements. DKP also confirmed that the new parking fees will not be implemented for the time being, with current parking arrangements remaining unchanged.”