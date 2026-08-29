Dubai universities extend orientation, student support as new academic year begins

As UAE universities prepare to welcome students for the new academic year, campuses are placing greater emphasis on helping students settle in, stay connected and feel supported from the outset.

From extended orientation programmes to dedicated wellbeing and academic support, universities in Dubai are taking steps to make the transition smoother, particularly for first-year students.

The approach comes as institutions also remain mindful of the wider regional situation, with universities stressing the importance of being ready to adapt if circumstances change.

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At Canadian University Dubai (CUD), the focus is on creating an environment where students can feel academically prepared as well as socially and emotionally supported.

Rami El Khatib, Vice President of Student Affairs, said the university’s classrooms and facilities are ready, alongside a range of services designed around the “whole student”.

“We are committed to creating a safe, inclusive, student-centered and academically ready environment where students can thrive from day one. Our classrooms and facilities are fully prepared for the new academic year, supported by an integrated Student Affairs ecosystem that takes a whole-student approach to success.”

Universities focus on smooth transition

El Khatib said students will have access to academic and transition support through the Success Centre and First Year Experience, while counselling and health services will address wellbeing needs. “Career Services focuses on professional development and employability, complemented by Sports, Recreation and student engagement opportunities that foster connection, belonging and a vibrant campus experience,” he added.

At Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, the basic structure for the new academic year will remain similar to last year, including orientation, timetables, transportation and accommodation.

However, Dr S. Shamanna, Pro Vice Chancellor, said the university has made additional efforts to stay connected with students and families amid recent regional volatility — including reaching out to prospective students who could not visit the campus.

“Our orientation, academic timetables, transportation and accommodation arrangements will broadly follow the same structure as last year. However, amid the recent volatility in the region, we have made a concerted effort to keep students, particularly those joining us for the first time, connected with the university.”

The university’s teams met students and parents directly to answer questions around admissions, programmes and the year ahead.

Shamanna added, “We will continue this approach as students return to campus. While the core arrangements remain unchanged, we are ready to adapt how we support students whenever circumstances demand it, ensuring that their transition into the new academic year is as smooth as possible.”

Two-week induction planned at DMU Dubai

De Montfort University Dubai (DMU Dubai) is also extending its welcome programme for the new academic year, with a two-week orientation instead of its usual one-week programme.

Simon Bradbury, Pro Vice-Chancellor International, De Montfort University Dubai, said the longer induction period would give students more time to meet academics and classmates and become familiar with university life.

“We are preparing to welcome students back from September with a programme of induction and welcome events for both new and returning students. We know the transition into a new academic year can feel significant, particularly for first-year students, so our focus is on helping students feel confident, connected and ready to learn from day one.”

The programme will include academic briefings, student support sessions, meetings with tutors and activities aimed at building a sense of community.

Bradbury highlighted that the university would also have the required KHDA safety measures in place, including evacuation protocols, designated safe zones and campus procedures supporting student wellbeing.

“We also operate an innovative block teaching model, where students study one module at a time in focused seven-week blocks rather than juggling several subjects simultaneously.”

For students starting university for the first time, Bradbury’s advice is to make the most of the support available from the beginning — from attending orientation and meeting tutors to exploring careers services, clubs, societies, sports and volunteering opportunities.

“Starting university for the first time can feel daunting, but our advice is to get involved early and make full use of the support available. Students should attend orientation, meet their tutors, ask questions and take time to understand how their course is structured.”

He also encouraged students to think about employability early rather than waiting until graduation.

“We also encourage students to engage with careers support from the start, not just at the end of their studies, so they can begin building the skills, experience and confidence they will need for future employment. University life is about more than the classroom, so students should also explore clubs, societies, sports and volunteering opportunities”.