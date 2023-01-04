‘Dubai Unified Licence’ among first set of projects in D33 economic agenda

As part of the new initiative, involuntarily unemployed Emiratis and expat workers in the private sector will be eligible for 60 per cent of their basic salary for three months
A unified Dubai commercial licence and consolidated support for high-potential SMEs are among the first set of projects that will be launched as part of the ‘D33’ economic agenda.
The ‘Dubai Unified Licence’ will provide a unique commercial identity for all companies across economic zones.
Another project called ‘Sandbox Dubai’ aims to make the emirate a major hub for incubating business innovation by enabling the testing and marketing of new products and technologies.
These came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years.
Sheikh Mohammed said the economic agenda includes 100 transformative projects.
D33 sets ambitious goals, including raising the total value of foreign trade in goods and services from Dh14.2 trillion in the past 10 years to Dh25.6 trillion in the next decade.
It aims to raise the contribution of FDI to Dubai’s economy from an average of Dh32 billion annually in the past decade, to an average of Dh60 billion annually in the next.
It will see a growth in government expenditures from Dh512 billion in the past decade to Dh700 billion in the next, with increased investment in future growth sectors and further development of traditional trade and economic sectors.
One of the pivotal goals of the ‘D33’ Agenda is to raise the competitiveness of the city’s thriving business sector. This will enable the increase of private sector investments from Dh790 billion in the past decade to Dh1 trillion by 2033.
The agenda also aims to increase the value of domestic demand of goods and services from Dh2.2 trillion in the past decade to Dh3 trillion in the next. This is in line with Dubai’s vision for enhancing its vibrant trading sector and diversified economy.
Other objectives of the ‘D33’ agenda include generating new economic value from digital transformation, at an average of Dh100 billion annually. The digital economy is a major pillar in the agenda, with Dubai embarking on a new phase in which it seeks to pioneer and sustain the growth of an economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technologies.
The Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 focuses on a set of key priorities for the next decade, including raising the value of the industrial sector and promoting export growth; contributing to sustainable economic growth; and achieving self-sufficiency in a number of key sectors and industries.
Other priorities include making Dubai one of the five leading logistic hubs in the world, and one of the top four global financial centres. The agenda also seeks to increase the productivity of Dubai’s economy by 50 per cent through innovation and digital solutions.
It aims to integrate new generations of Emiratis into the private sector; making Dubai a hub for skilled workers; the fastest growing and most attractive global business centre; and an international hub for global multinational companies (MNCs) and national SMEs.
Another key priority is to make Dubai one of the top three international destinations for tourism and business by providing a globally competitive environment for business sustainability and driving down the cost of doing business across a number of sectors. The agenda aims to enhance the city’s position as a fast growing and attractive business hub with world-class quality of life and ensure the highest levels of security and safety for citizens and residents.
