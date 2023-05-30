Dubai: Unhappy with govt service? New platform lets you file complaint in 2 mins; full list of over 40 entities here

The country aims to accelerate work on adopting modern solutions for agriculture and nutrition at local and global levels, as part of its Year of Sustainability
Thanks to a recently launched platform by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai's residents now have a way of directly connecting with the government.
Known as '04’, the platform showcases 40 government entities for residents to submit suggestions, comments and complaints about. '04' offers direct communication with frontline employees, the option to submit comments via WhatsApp Business, and is even accessible for people of determination.
The aim behind the platform is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, Sheikh Hamdan had said, adding, "The customer is not just a beneficiary of government services, but rather a strategic partner in designing, implementing and evaluating them."
With the novel platform, residents can suggest ideas to develop and improve government services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied with government services, and share their opinions, “whether negative or positive”, regarding any service or transaction.
These submissions take less than 2 minutes to file, with just 3 steps. Here is a full list of over 40 entities in Dubai residents can now directly interact with:
