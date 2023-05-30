Dubai: Unhappy with govt service? New platform lets you file complaint in 2 mins; full list of over 40 entities here

Residents can now suggest ideas to develop and improve services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied, and share their opinions

Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 10:45 AM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 11:11 AM

Thanks to a recently launched platform by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai's residents now have a way of directly connecting with the government.

Known as '04’, the platform showcases 40 government entities for residents to submit suggestions, comments and complaints about. '04' offers direct communication with frontline employees, the option to submit comments via WhatsApp Business, and is even accessible for people of determination.

The aim behind the platform is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, Sheikh Hamdan had said, adding, "The customer is not just a beneficiary of government services, but rather a strategic partner in designing, implementing and evaluating them."

With the novel platform, residents can suggest ideas to develop and improve government services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied with government services, and share their opinions, “whether negative or positive”, regarding any service or transaction.

These submissions take less than 2 minutes to file, with just 3 steps. Here is a full list of over 40 entities in Dubai residents can now directly interact with:

Dubai Civil Defence

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children

The Supreme Legislation Committee

Dubai Police

National Bonds

Financial Audit Authority

Dubai Municipality

Public Prosecution

Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department

Department of Economy and Tourism

Dubai Land Department

Dubai Government Human Resources Department

Department of Finance

The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department

Dubai Chambers

Dubai Financial Market

Dubai Customs

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation

Nedaa Professional Communication Corporation

Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf)

Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services

Dubai Academic Health Corporation

Security Industry Regulatory Agency

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Dubai Women Establishment

Dubai Media Corporation

Dubai Sports Council

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Dubai Airports

Dubai Health Authority

Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai Courts

Community Development Authority

Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Dubai Authority for Culture and Arts

Dubai Digital Authority

Dubai Government Workshop

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)

