Dubai: Unhappy with govt service? New platform lets you file complaint in 2 mins; full list of over 40 entities here

Residents can now suggest ideas to develop and improve services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied, and share their opinions

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 10:45 AM

Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 11:11 AM

Thanks to a recently launched platform by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai's residents now have a way of directly connecting with the government.

Known as '04’, the platform showcases 40 government entities for residents to submit suggestions, comments and complaints about. '04' offers direct communication with frontline employees, the option to submit comments via WhatsApp Business, and is even accessible for people of determination.

The aim behind the platform is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, Sheikh Hamdan had said, adding, "The customer is not just a beneficiary of government services, but rather a strategic partner in designing, implementing and evaluating them."

With the novel platform, residents can suggest ideas to develop and improve government services and transactions, complain if they are dissatisfied with government services, and share their opinions, “whether negative or positive”, regarding any service or transaction.

These submissions take less than 2 minutes to file, with just 3 steps. Here is a full list of over 40 entities in Dubai residents can now directly interact with:

  • Dubai Civil Defence
  • Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security
  • General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai
  • Dubai Foundation for Women and Children
  • The Supreme Legislation Committee
  • Dubai Police
  • National Bonds
  • Financial Audit Authority
  • Dubai Municipality
  • Public Prosecution
  • Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department
  • Department of Economy and Tourism
  • Dubai Land Department
  • Dubai Government Human Resources Department
  • Department of Finance
  • The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department
  • Dubai Chambers
  • Dubai Financial Market
  • Dubai Customs
  • Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation
  • Nedaa Professional Communication Corporation
  • Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf)
  • Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services
  • Dubai Academic Health Corporation
  • Security Industry Regulatory Agency
  • Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment
  • Dubai Women Establishment
  • Dubai Media Corporation
  • Dubai Sports Council
  • Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
  • Dubai Airports
  • Dubai Health Authority
  • Dubai International Financial Centre
  • Dubai Courts
  • Community Development Authority
  • Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)
  • Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)
  • Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
  • Dubai Authority for Culture and Arts
  • Dubai Digital Authority
  • Dubai Government Workshop
  • Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa)

